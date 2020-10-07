Perth Theatre Presents OH YES WE ARE!

Oh Yes We Are! runs in Perth Theatre from Thursday 10 until Thursday 24 December.

Perth Theatre is keeping the panto spirit alive this Christmas with physically distanced panto promenade Oh Yes We Are!

In line with many other theatres, Perth Theatre has been forced to postpone its traditional panto Cinderella. Cinderella will now go to the ball for Christmas 2021.

But, the panto goes on, as Perth's much-loved panto dame Barrie Hunter is inviting audiences in their social bubbles on a Christmas adventure through Perth Theatre in Oh Yes We Are! - A Quest for Long Lost Light and Laughter. These small audience groups will join panto characters as they progress through a series of scenes in different parts of the theatre. The show will also be available in live broadcast format so that people who can't make it to Perth Theatre will have the opportunity to enjoy panto live in their living rooms.

Barrie Hunter who is writing as well as starring in the show said:

"As sad and disappointing as it is to postpone Cinderella until 2021, it is of course the right decision, but I'm delighted that Perth Theatre is going ahead with our alternative festive offering, Oh Yes We Are! The audience will be taken on a magical journey, meet some panto characters (good and not-so-good!) along the way, and help them on their quest to find the Light and Laughter that's been missing of late. It'll be lovely to be back in the room with an audience again-we've all missed that - oh yes we have!"

Capacity for this panto promenade is strictly limited due to physical distancing with only 1500 tickets for the live performances available across the run. A live broadcast version will be available for those who aren't able to attend in person, as well as those that might usually attend in larger groups, or if COVID-19 restrictions affect the live performances.

Oh Yes We Are! runs in Perth Theatre from Thursday 10 until Thursday 24 December. Live Zoom performances take place on Sunday 13, Saturday 19, Sunday 20 and Thursday 24 December. For tickets and information visit www.horsecross.co.uk.

Cinderella ticket holders can hold on to their tickets for panto 2021.

Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust. Funding for the autumn programme and community activities comes from The Gannochy Trust, and from Creative Scotland through the Scottish Government's Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund.

