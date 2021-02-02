Perth Theatre Presents FIRST PIANO ON THE MOON

Perth Theatre is building on the global success and rave reviews scored by its online panto by offering another LIVE online family show - First Piano On The Moon.

Oh Yes We Are! A Quest For Long Lost Light And Laughter was enjoyed by families in 25 countries across the world, and widely praised by critics and audiences alike. The overwhelmingly positive feedback it generated reinforced Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall's commitment to continue to deliver specially created live online productions and streamed events while the venues remain closed.

Written and performed by "half-man, half-piano" Will Pickvance, First Piano On The Moon goes out live from Will's studio for a series of schools performances at the end of February. With only two public performances available on Saturday 27 February, demand is expected to be high for the show which achieved five star reviews and audience acclaim when it was first performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019.

Suitable for ages 7+, First Piano On The Moon tells the story of a boy who daydreams of playing in front of a big live audience. When his dream comes true, he should be excited, but he worries that maybe the whole world will discover the truth - he can't really play the piano, he can only mess around and make people laugh.

Mozart's music is mingled and mangled in this rambunctious show which features an unlikely birthday invitation, a frantic chase through Salzburg, and the appearance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself. What can Will glean from the Master?

Lu Kemp, artistic director for Perth Theatre said:

"We were blown away by the success of our panto. The amazing feedback we received from audiences confirmed our conviction that, even though we can't invite audiences into our venues, live theatre and music continue to play an important role in people's lives. Perhaps now, more than ever, a period of total escapism with the family or with schoolfriends, in the company - albeit virtual - of others, is something that people really need and appreciate. We're lucky to be able to employ the services of many of the technical wizards behind our panto to help deliver what is going to be a really fun, inventive and off-beat mix of theatre and musical storytelling."

Will Pickvance said:

"For me, online theatre is a whole new genre in its own right, and it's just getting started. I think we may in fact come to recognise this period as an important moment in changing art practices. The resilience of creatives, artists, musicians and performers evolving to the current challenges, together with the ongoing need for audiences to be nourished and entertained has seen this New Medium accelerate into the mainstream over the last 12 months. As technology improves, this will only get more fascinating. I am delighted to be working with Lu Kemp and Perth Theatre to bring this online premiere to people's screens, wherever they may be."

First Piano On The Moon will be broadcast LIVE online via video platform Zoom at 11am and 2.30pm on Saturday 27 February and there will be a chance for audience to chat to Will after the show in a live Q and A session.

Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust.

