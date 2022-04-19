Perth Theatre Announces JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto

Perth Theatre has sown the seeds for another season of fee, fi, fo fun and laughter with the announcement of 2022 panto Jack and the Beanstalk.

Starring the udderly moovellous Barrie Hunter who also writes and directs the show, tickets to the family festive favourite are on sale from Monday 18 April.

Lettie Lou (and her Pettin' Zoo) live in the shadow of Beinn Mucklemichty, the only unclimbable mountain in the land of Middle Perth. Her daughter, Jack, (a renowned mountaineer) is back home after years of climbing success, but is currently working at the Zoo with her wee brother Jock (a renowned..erm... Zoo assistant?). But they're down to their last animal (Maggie Moo the Highland Coo) as all the others have mysteriously disappeared one by one. And anyway, the tourists have all stopped coming, as the famously always-snowy Beinn is, for the first time in living memory, snow-free... disaster!! The fabled Giant, reputed to live atop the Beinn, has been very noisy of late, shouting really terrible rhymes from on high, and quite possibly eating his way through the Zoo's inhabitants... who's going to be next? There's terror in the village, and apparently on the slopes too, as a group of vulnerable Mountain Hares have arrived to seek refuge. Add in poor Jill, the (redundant) village vet, a Strange Woman looking through her telescope gleefully at them from above, a Mysterious Fruit & Veg Man, (bit of a Has-Bean) hanging about in the forest, and the adventure will truly begin!

Barrie Hunter said:

"I am absolutely delighted to be back in Perth Theatre at panto time again this year, and I think it's going to be a cracker! Jack & The Beanstalk was my first Perth panto way back in 2011, so it's a special story for me to be part of again. There will be all the usual panto stuff-great songs and dances, terrible jokes (and a couple of great ones too, obviously!), high jinks, adventures, laughter and tears...and who knows...maybe we'll be allowed to chuck out a few sweeties too this year! You'll need to come along and find out!"

With tickets expected to sell fast, Perth Theatre is urging all panto lovers to book quickly online at www.horsecross.co.uk, or in person at Perth Theatre Box Office and on 01738 621031 (10am - 4pm).