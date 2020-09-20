Old Mill Theatre Reopens With VIEW FROM THE PARK

Performances take place between Friday 23 October 2020 7:30 PM and Saturday 31 October 2020 7:30 PM.

Old Mill Theatre will reopen with 6 new short plays in the "View From The Park" series by Noel O'Neill.

Plays include One For Sorrow, Sign Right Here, The Passion Play, Daddy's Little Girl, Walking Matilda, and Rules of Engagement.

The Old Mill Theatre will be operating under the Covid Guidelines and seating is limited. Seats will be allocated to you as booked ie; book 4 seats you will be allocated 4 seats together, maintaining social distancing from other attendees.

Location: The Old Mill Theatre

Cnr Mends Street & Mill Point Road, (Opposite the Windsor Hotel), South Perth, Western Australia 6151

