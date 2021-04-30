New Australian Play JAWBONE Will Be Performed at Factory Theatre Next Month
JAWBONE will also double as the 15 year anniversary of Marrickville Theatre Company with a gala opening night on the 26th of May.
Jawbone is an provocative, bold, and controversial dark comedy which examines the mythology of the modern day "successful man." By the modern definition, a "successful man" has a high-paying job, is married, 2 kids, an investment property and takes the family on regular holidays. Tim hasn't achieved any of these milestones. His family, friends and society see him as a failure - as does he. It's at this rock-bottom state where he breaks from the shackles of his own comatose existence and begins living on the edges - standing up to his more "successful" married brother, quitting his job, gambling, drinking, exploring his sexuality and finding love.
"Writing and performing this show has been both a cathartic and a painful experience. Cathartic in that the frustrations and anger I have had with life over the last 12 months I purged out onto the keyboard. Painful because in many ways this is a show about regret and I was forced to look back at my life and relive the regrets I have had," says Lykos.
Written and performed by Alex Lykos (writer of Alex & Eve feature film and stage trilogy, festival darling feature film Me & My Left Brain, critically acclaimed Better Man, A Long Night, The Negotiating Table, It's War and Australia's Game The Musical).
WHEN: 26th May, 3rd -13th June(Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun)
WHERE: Factory Theatre. 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville
TICKETS: www.factorytheatre.com.au 9550 3666