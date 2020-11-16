Luke Bolland: BESIDE HIMSELF Makes Its World Debut At Fringe World 2021 In Perth

Shows run 30 January - 14 February 2021.

Award-winning comedian Luke Bolland will premiere his ground-breaking, brand new stand-up comedy show at Fringe World 2021, 'Luke Bolland: Beside Himself'. The 5-star reviewed, FRINGE WORLD WA overall best comedy award-winning and sell-out act returns to help wash the bad taste of 2020 from our mouths.

So, what's the show about? On average, a person makes 35,000 decisions every single day, so throughout this show, Luke explores what would happen had he made different decisions. With the help of a magic remote control, Luke can talk to himself in alternate realities and see how different his life could have been! This is a side-splitting comedy and multimedia experience which will leave the audience not just in stitches, but in total awe!

"When Covid struck and the stand-up comedy clubs got closed down, I started writing, filming and preparing this brand new exciting show that will no doubt be the talk of the 2021 FRINGE WORLD Festival. In a year when no international acts can travel into WA to participate in FRINGE WORLD, I am proud to be here in my home state giving WA audiences a World Class, World Premiere show in 2021".

With 16 performances of this incredible new show, 'Luke Bolland: Beside Himself' premieres on Saturday 30 January at Pleasure Garden's Megamouth. The show is on daily at 6:45pm making it the perfect show to see before or after enjoying a meal out in Northbridge. Luke's reputation for hilarious and fresh comedy every year makes his shows a safe bet for a great night out at the festival. 'Beside Himself' combines Luke's quick-witted, stand-up comedy with big-screen multimedia interaction, being the first live show ever of its kind in the world, true "Precision Comedy", this show must be seen to be believed.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND DETAILS

Where: Megamouth @ Pleasure Garden, Northbridge

When: 6:45pm daily, Saturday 30 January to Sunday 14 February (16 shows)

Duration: 60-minute show

Prices: Standard tickets $27.50, Groups of 6+ $22.50

Tickets from: https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/luke-bolland-beside-himself-fw2021

Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You