Leadership Change Announced at Black Swan

After three years at the helm, Nicola Forrest AO is stepping down as chair of Black Swan State Theatre Company and will be succeeded by current deputy chair Francois Witbooi, from May 6 2021.

Having steered Black Swan with a clear vision for ongoing sustainability, Mrs Forrest will work with the Company throughout this transition period.

"It has been my privilege to work with Black Swan as a board member for eight years and subsequently as Chair over the past three," Mrs Forrest said.

"I have loved my time as chair. From re-embedding the Company purpose, vision, and values, to welcoming a new principal partner in Fortescue Metals Group, we have achieved so much.

"I believe the Company is primed for continued growth. I am confident leaving the board in Francois's capable hands.

"The arts sector is integral to our economy and our community and I am determined to continue working to empower the WA industry to define and support future generations of artists."

Overseen by Mrs Forrest, the Black Swan Board showed strong leadership in the face of COVID-19.

Last year, when the pandemic halted the 2020 season early, the Board moved to continue to employ artists during lockdown through a $450,000 commitment. Due in part to this decision, Black Swan was one of few arts sector success stories despite the challenges of the pandemic.

In 2017, Mrs Forrest's Minderoo Foundation enabled the Black Swan Future Fund through a donations campaign to bolster the Company's sustainable capacity.

The Future Fund aims to build a strong financial foundation for Black Swan and enable the creation of bold and adventurous theatre and bring WA stories to the world.

Since its inaugural year, the Future Fund has supported several standout performances, including 2020's celebrated reimagining of Cloudstreet.

Incoming chair Francois Witbooi is excited to continue Nicola's legacy.

"Nicola has been a guiding force for Black Swan over the past eight years and we are so grateful for the passion and expertise she has brought to the Board," Mr Witbooi said.

"As chair, Nicola has distinguished herself as an exceptional steward of the organisation who never flinched in the face of making difficult decisions, through some of the most incredible challenges the organisation has faced in recent times.

"Nicola has worked to strengthen Black Swan, by celebrating diversity across the Company, including gender parity and indigenous representation and through dedicated artistic representation on the Board.

"Nicola is a passionate advocate for Black Swan, and I look forward to continuing to work with her, through her ongoing support of the Future Fund."