LAYLA MAJNUN Opens In Perth Next Week

A poetic tale of star-crossed lovers told in English and Farsi, Layla Majnun is a brand new translation of the Persian classic that will premiere this October at the Subiaco Arts Centre, produced by Performing Lines WA.

Described as the 'Romeo and Juliet of the East' and central to Persian culture, Layla Majnun is a powerful and enduring tale of love and separation passed down over the centuries through poetry and song.

Now award-winning producers Performing Lines WA are bringing together the talents of acclaimed US- based scholar and performer Ustaadh Feraidoon Mojadedi, director James Berlyn and artists from local intercultural artist collective illUMEnate to stage this much-loved story from the Islamic canon.

Stunning large-scale projections, an original score and a new translation of one of the world's oldest surviving stories will bring this work to life for audiences in Perth.

"Being able to bring this iconic story to the stage not only honours and revives the tradition of theatre within our communities, but it is a powerful way to counter the xenophobia many of us experience," said creative producer Zainab Syed.

"This production aims to bring people from across different cultures together through ideas central to the story that impact us all - universal themes of love, loss and separation".

Showcasing poems by Rumi and other giants of Islamic literature, this hour-long performance is accompanied by a program of free activities to allow audiences from all backgrounds to get a greater insight into the production, the story and Persian culture and history.

Syed said this project builds on Performing Lines' commitment to ensuring audiences can experience the best in contemporary performance; shows that reflect the diversity of stories and experiences that make the Australian community

"Through our work on Layla Majnun, and with artists like disability theatremakers Sensorium Theatre and Sally Richardson's upcoming intercultural work Gui Shu, we are making good on our promise to change what theatre and the audiences who attend it can look like" Syed said

For tickets and more info, please click here





