Jessie Gordon Will Present Four Shows at Fringe World Festival 2021

The twenty time Fringe World winner, the versatile Perth Chanteuse Jessie

Gordon will present four shows at this year's Festival.

Jessie will team up with WA's leading musicians, including Grammy award winner Lucky Oceans and Bell award recipient Ben Vanderwal and triple WAMI award winner Russell Holmes. in a multi-sensory musical experience as this powerful quartet sculpt ballads inspired by images of the West Australian landscape in BALLADS, BANKSIA AND BEAUTY.

This show is on the opening weekend of FRINGE WORLD 15 January and continues until 25 January @7.45pm in The Gold Digger at the Girls' School.

Jessie and friends return to The Ellington Jazz Club with a brand new show from popular local band Sassafras with an evening of French Gypsy jazz in SASSAFRAS: A GYPSY SWING SOIREE, 5-14 February @6.30pm. The band features Lachlan Gear and Aaron Deacon on gypsy guitars, Pete Jeavons on double bass, Adrian Galante on clarinet and Jessie Gordon on vocals. Sassafras present a vibrant, acoustic mix of gypsy swing and jazz.

Settle in at the Ellington Jazz Club with JESSIE GORDON PRESENTS 5-14 February @8.30pm, as you re-enter the roaring twenties for a combustible night of 20s swing tunes, blues songs, a sojourn into the realm of new original music, a soupçon of storytelling and a hefty dollop of humour.