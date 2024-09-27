Dirliebane Named First Children's Theatre Company In Residence At Perth Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dirliebane Theatre Company will become the first ever Children's Theatre Company in Residence at Perth Theatre from September 2024.

Dirliebane and Perth Theatre have been working together over the last few years and are excited to cement their relationship to support each other to provide and promote children's theatre and workshops for the children, young people and families of Perth & Kinross.

Fiona Ferrier, co-Artistic Director of Dirliebane Theatre Company said:

“We are so excited to be working with, and be supported by Perth Theatre. They have been wonderful partners over the past three years for many of our projects, and it seems like a natural progression to begin to work together more deeply for the audiences and communities of Perth & Kinross as Children's Theatre Company in Residence.

It's particularly exciting for me as I grew up in Perth (proud ex-pupil of Perth Academy), was a member of Perth Youth Theatre and ended up being a leader at Perth Youth Theatre, just before I decided to go to clown school in Sydney in 2002. I feel strongly that Perth Theatre is a fantastic place, and we're delighted to develop our relationship. The team at Perth Theatre are brilliant.

Dirliebane already has a strong connection with communities in Perth – we've toured several of our shows to schools in Perth & Kinross, from Grandtully to Crook of Devon, and love getting to know all the kids, their schools and their families. We can't wait to do more.”

Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said:

“We've been working closely with Dirliebane over the past few years to stage their children's theatre shows and deliver workshops in the community, so when the opportunity arose to appoint them as Children's Theatre Company in Residence at Perth Theatre we jumped at the chance. Having Dirliebane as Children's Theatre Company in Residence allows Perth Theatre to support Dirliebane to bring their inspirational workshops and creative play sessions to a wider audience and develop and present an increased number of shows – all to the benefit of young people, families, schools and community groups across Perth and Kinross.”

As Children's Theatre Company in Residence, Dirliebane are already working on several projects with the Perth Theatre team.

With the Learning and Engagement team, Dirliebane are delivering BLAST! – a series of creative play sessions for children around Perth, including working with InTogether and Letham4All.

The Residency also includes the welcome return of THE CINNAMON SISTERS this Christmas, a gentle and hilarious production for the under 5s, presented in Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio from Wednesday 11 until Tuesday 24 December. There will also be a series of workshops available to nurseries.

In 2025, Dirliebane and Perth Theatre will be working together on redeveloping the Dirliebane show BOUNCE, to create a bilingual production that is both in BSL and English. BOUNCE will be touring schools and venues from February, performing at Perth Theatre on Saturday 22 March.

Comments