Co3 Contemporary Dance Launches 2023 Season

Raewyn Hill, Co3 Artistic Director, reveals her new mainstage contemporary dance work alongside two works by Western Australian choreographers.

Following Hill's highly acclaimed presentation of ARCHIVES OF HUMANITY as part of Perth Festival in 2020, comes her latest creation ARCHITECT OF THE INVISIBLE (11-15 October).

A work that explores what drives an individual to push beyond their limits to accomplish extraordinary feats. Hill draws on Dante's Divine Comedy, a work that has inspired artists and scholars for generations. Dante is recognised as the father of Italian language and by Pope Francis as the poet of hope. Francis wrote that Dante can "help us to advance with serenity and courage on the pilgrimage of life".

Working alongside Dramaturg Richard Longbottom, Hill will be creating movements to a new set of poetic references that reinterpret Dante's original cantos. An original musical composition will also be produced that will further recontextualise the themes in the work for the appreciation of modern audiences. Ten Co3 dancers will perform alongside dancers from LINK Dance Company in what is a hallmark collaboration between Co3 in their long-standing association with Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). Hill says of the partnership, "It gives students the opportunity to perform in a major work. We are thrilled as it reflects our mutual ambition in developing sustainable career pathways for artists."

First up, the year kicks off with two works curated as part of Co3's Pathways Program. IN.HOUSE features KILLJOY (9-11 March) by Parkin Projects (Kimberley Parkin) supported by City of Perth. Followed by IN.RESIDENCE with FAÇADE (14-17 June) by Chrissie Parrott AO, supported by the Wright Burt Foundation. Hill states, "I am excited to curate these two works - both are highly entertaining and full of energy. We celebrate a fresh voice in contemporary dance with Kimberly Parkin and an icon in Chrissie Parrott AO who has had an illustrious career that spans over 50 years. Their aesthetic and vibrancy bring a wonderful texture to our 2023 season while also creating opportunities for the independent sector. The performers and artists that these choreographers collaborate with will highlight the remarkable talent we have in WA."

Alana Culverhouse, Co3 Executive Director said, "Co3 established itself in tough economic times and through the resilience and agility of its people has also weathered a global pandemic. We are grateful that in this environment we have maintained government support and developed a strong following of corporate partners, foundations, and individual donors."

Co3 is proud to support three extraordinary dance makers in its 2023 program. Each of these works offer a unique and unforgettable experience that embodies the diversity and creativity of Western Australian contemporary dance. Whether it is through breathtaking movement, arresting imagery and composition, or powerful storytelling, these works are an absolute must-see.