Cast Set For WICKED in Perth

On behalf of his co-producers, John Frost for Crossroads Live, has announced other cast members for the Perth season of WICKED. Theatre and television favourite Todd McKenney will be playing the Wizard, while the role of the conniving and manipulative Madame Morrible will be played by Jennifer Vuletic. Rising star Liam Head is Fiyero, the handsome and seemingly shallow Winky Prince, and Paul Hanlon portrays Dr Dillamond, a goat and teacher at Shiz University. The naïve, insecure and lovable munchkin Boq will be Kurtis Papadinis, and Zoe Coppinger is the Elphaba Standby.

The cast is led by two extraordinary young performers who have received stellar reviews for their roles in WICKED. Courtney Monsma plays Glinda, the bubbly, popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, while Sheridan Adams is Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”.

As WICKED celebrates its 21st anniversary of the Broadway opening on Wednesday 30 October with National WICKED Day, an extra final week of performances up until 2 February 2025 has been released for the Perth season due to huge demand. These additional performances are now on pre-sale with general public sales from Friday 1 November. WICKED will fly into Crown Theatre from 15 December as the final stop on its Australian tour.

“We are so excited with the calibre and talent of our lead cast, led by the wonderful Courtney and Sheridan” said John Frost. “Todd, Jennifer and Paul have proved over and over again that they are incredibly gifted actors and audience favourites. Liam is fast becoming one of Australia’s leading young men on stage, and he is a tremendous Fiyero. Kurtis, at the beginning of his professional careers, is a wonderful Boq and we have no doubt he will become a huge star.

“There is a reason WICKED has become one of the most loved musicals of all time, with its strong characters and story, soaring melodies and stunning sets and costumes. We can’t wait for it to open in Perth in December so audiences can fall in love with the show all over again.”

21 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Over 67 million people worldwide have seen this spectacular phenomenon, and WICKED has become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history.

Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards,WICKED is “A complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

