Cast Announced For Perth Theatre's Panto MOTHER GOOSE

Perth Theatre has announced a cracking cast for this year's panto ‘eggstravaganza', Mother Goose.

Returning to play the retiring, but not particularly shy Mother Goose herself, is Barrie Hunter, who also writes and directs the show. The rest of the cast is a mixture of both familiar and new faces including Perth favourites Ewan Somers playing Mother Goose's son Grayson and Helen Logan as panto baddie Greta Garbage. Bethany Tennick plays Gaia, Sean Hay is Gregory McGregory, Naomi Stirrat is Gloria Goose and Rebecca Williamson and Robin Cambell play farm workers Gaynor and Gary. Completed by a community cast collected from the local area, Mother Goose has all the ingredients in place to cook up a fabulous festive treat for the whole family.

Giving some additional insights into the characters pantogoers can expect to meet, Barrie Hunter said:

“Playing Mother Goose's her birdwatching (and generally!) daft son Grayson is the splendid Ewan Somers, who is no stranger to Perth panto audiences. Another familiar face to Perth panto audiences is the fabulous Helen Logan, who will be bringing her wickedly wonderful baddie-ness to the stage as Greta Garbage, the new owner of the Egg Farm (she's so horrible she WOULD say boo to a goose!). She's brought her daughter Gaia (the amazing Bethany Tennick) with her, who thankfully is a much more pleasant person than her malevolent mother!

The soon-to-be ex-owner of McGregory's Eggery (the bestest Goose Eggs in the whole of rural Earthshire!), Gregory McGregory, is being played by the excellent Sean Hay, and Gloria Goose - everybody's favourite farmyard goose, even if she is more than a little "gassy" on occasion – is being brought to life by the effervescent Naomi Stirrat.

The cast is completed by the wonderful Rebecca Williamson and the superb Robin Campbell, who will be fellow farm workers Gaynor and Gary, and we will once again be joined by a crack team of all singing, all dancing Community Cast members to help us tell the story of Mother Goose!”

Tickets are on sale now for Mother Goose which runs in Perth Theatre from Friday 29 November until Tuesday 31 December. Visit perththeatreandconcerthall.com or call or visit Perth Theatre Box Office (01738 621031, 10:00 – 18:00 Tuesday to Saturday) for tickets and information.

Comments