CONFETTI FROM GRACELAND Will Be Performed at Harbour Theatre in August

Elvis Presley, ice cream and 1970s Brooklyn have been whipped together for a comedy at Harbour Theatre. Written and directed by prolific Perth playwright Noel O'Neill, Confetti From Graceland follows a house painter with a burnin' love for Elvis - and even celebrates the King's birthday.

The Brooklynite is about to invest in an ice cream parlour when his daughter arrives home with a ring on her finger, announcing she has to get married straight away.

"As a result, this leads to a variety of chaotic and comical situations," Noel said.

"There's an Italian-Brooklynese family I've known since I was 16 and they treated me like I was one of the family.

"I got to know them and their unique type of 'madness' very well.

"My biggest challenge is showing the cast how the behaviour exhibited by the family is absolutely normal.

"Over the years, I had observed all their little crazy ways and thought it was hilarious."

Born in Ireland, Noel moved to New York in his late teens and appeared in many off-Broadway productions before moving to Perth more than 20 years ago, clocking up numerous awards for writing and directing.

He has previously worked as a lecturer at the WA Academy of Performing Arts and Perth Actors' Collective and has staged plays at the Old Mill and KADS Theatres, Irish Club of WA, Subiaco Arts Centre, Bunbury History Museum and Carlisle Hotel.

Noel can also be seen as Watto in the ABC-TV series The Heights.

"I made Elvis a feature in Confetti From Graceland because I've never met anyone who didn't like him," he said.

"I thought it would be a great way to open the play and show how the family's lives were affected by him.

"I think I've always been a fan because his music always brings back pleasant memories."

Confetti From Graceland plays at 7.30pm August 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28 with 2pm matinees August 15, 22 and 29. Tickets are $25.50, $23.50 concession and $20.50 students - book at www.TAZTix.com.au or call TAZTix on 9255 3336.

Harbour Theatre is located at 16 Lochee Street, Mosman Park.