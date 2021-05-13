Blue Room Theatre Announces Four Upcoming Shows

The Blue Room Theatre has just dropped another four shows in their upcoming 2021 season.

This program of four shows is about the changes we undergo, the changes we make, and the changes we cannot stop. In the female First Nations drama FIRE, the sister you thought you knew has a surprise up their sleeve. Beginning at the End (of Capitalism) is a retro vision of the future that asks if we really can begin again. Changes and fractures of the self are investigated in Borderline with an ode to surviving and feeling whole. And in the melancholy cool of a shopping mall, three co-workers wrestle with stagnation in small & cute oh no.

The Blue Room Theatre continues to showcase Western Australia's uniquely bustling independent theatre scene, bringing you shows that have been pitched, created and presented by WA artists. Fierce, daring and multifaceted, these productions are what's new in theatre and live performance.

With so much still to come from The Blue Room Theatre, you might want to consider grabbing one of their brand new Multi Show Passes. Discounted packs of four and ten are available for purchase from their website. Because the only thing better than seeing a show at The Blue Room Theatre is seeing lots of shows at The Blue Room Theatre!

This program of four kicks off from Tuesday 22 June 2021. In the meantime, you can catch MoR, Dureshawar Khan's evocative incense-filled performance that blends spoken word and science experiments, showing from 18 May - 5 June. And Ugly Virgins, where the rough-and-ready sport of roller derby collides with indie theatre from 1 - 19 Jun.

And hot tip. They also just reopened their newly renovated bar that is equal measures quirky and cosy. A more flexible liquor licence means that the bar and balcony space will be open to everyone-not just those with a ticket for a Blue Room Theatre show-and for longer hours. Northbridge's small bar scene just got bluer!

The Blue Room Theatre is a place for everyone to tell their stories and hear new stories. Pause the Netflix stream. It's time to feel seen.

FIRE

Kalyakoorl Collective

22 Jun - 10 Jul

"Kaatijin djiti djiti, your moort, both noitj ba yeyi and your koort." Two sisters, two sides, and everything that has been left unsaid. Holly and Lyss haven't seen each other for years, so of course living together is the perfect idea. But what happens when the memory of someone you held so close, is a far distance from the person in front of you now?

Beginning at the End (of Capitalism)

Phoebe Sullivan

29 Jun - 10 Jul

A retro-futurist sci-fi adventure that follows one astro-navigatrix Earth girl as she journeys to destroy Capitalism. A swath of haute couture fantasy and laser beam fight sequences, Beginning at the End encapsulates a battle already lost inside a dream worth fighting for.

Borderline

stumble.

20 - 31 Jul

"Borderline Personality Disorder. I'd never heard of it but the doctor handed me a checklist and it felt like I was reading myself on a page." A heartfelt story told in all its honest, confused glory. With songs from the backyard, memories in the kitchen and dancing in the driveway, this is an ode to the nights we survive.

small & cute oh no

Squid Vicious

20 Jul - 7 Aug

A down and out mall Santa, her indifferent colleague and her power-hungry boss tumble into a co-dependent web of lies neither realises the other is spinning, all within the unholy melancholy of an average shopping mall. small & cute oh no is a compelling dark comedy that dives through class, identity and good old capitalism.

All tickets $20 - $30 incl. booking fee

blueroom.org.au / (08) 9227 7005