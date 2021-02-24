Black Swan Launches Two New Community Engagement Programs

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company of WA has announced two new community engagement programs for life-long learners aged twenty years and over: Creative Ground Intensive Workshops and Heart of the Art Club.

Artistic director Clare Watson's belief is to encourage everyone to embrace a creative life, filled with empathy, curiosity and play. These two new programs will deliver the company's core purpose to create brave and playful conversations. FOR YOU. ABOUT YOU. WITH YOU.

The first of these programs is a series of weekend "Creative Ground" intensive workshops open to life-long learners, the artistically curious and emerging performers, in the fields of performance, writing and design.

These workshops are led by highly skilled, passionate and practising theatre artists, who will create a supportive environment for participants to explore creative processes and meaningful self-expression.

These "Creative Ground" intensive workshops, will be run throughout the year and are facilitated by the company's Creative Learning team.

Commencing on Saturday 13 March is the first set of workshops. In the morning from 10am to 1pm, Bedrock for Performers offers a range of exercises incorporating body, voice and imagination to create dynamic performance. This will be complemented in the afternoon from 2pm to 5pm, by a writing workshop Unearthing Story, with emphasis on how to transform personal stories into narrative for biographical playwrighting.

Both workshops will be held in the Middar Room at State Theatre Centre of WA and run by actor, director, writer and arts educator Thomas Papathanassiou (Looming the Memory, Tony Galati the Musical, The Heights).

Registration forms and payment details can be found at https://bsstc.com.au/creative-ground-workshops

Places are limited. Enquiries to Creative Learning Manager Christie Sistrunk at 6212 9300.

The second program is called "Heart of the Art Club". It can likened to a book club discussion, but for theatre. Open to all, these intimate social gatherings allow access to BLACK SWAN artists to chat, inquire and gain insights ahead of the productions included in the 2021 With Love season.

The first "Heart of the Art Club" will be held on Tuesday 16 March from 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Woodvale Library. For Shakespeare lovers, this is an opportunity to converse with respected theatre maker Libby Klysz (producer Variegated Productions, performer The Big HOO-HAA!) with all things about the Bard. Also discover how you can be part of the voting process to decide on which of Shakespeare's plays will be performed by the company as part of its 30th birthday celebrations.

Registration form can be found here https://bit.ly/39XFI5k or phone Woodvale Library on 9400 4751.