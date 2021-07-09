BWW Review: BARE: A POP OPERA at Subiaco Arts Centre

In music, there is difficult second album syndrome (the 'sophomore slump'). Arise have proven that, in musical theatre, there is definitely no difficult second show syndrome, bringing an emotionally charged and thematically complex show to stage and ensuring that amongst so many things, it is entertaining and thought provoking.

Arise Productions founder and show producer David Gray (who also plays the priest in this show) had some trepidation about staging BARE, saying it was "A harder sell than Kinky Boots," their first show which impressed many at the Regal Theatre back in May. Perhaps a nod to Gray's own sales skills or perhaps the fact the story just needs to be told, Arise were able to attract some big names from Perth theatre to do their bit. Noted director and big name of theatre Olivia Collier directs BARE, and in doing so does an amazing job with a limited set and small stage. Helping to get the best out of the cast was Lloyd Hopkins as assistant director. Perhaps better known for his on-stage roles, Hopkins moves seamlessly to the crew and given how well this worked and what a big piece it is to cut ones teeth on, hopefully Hopkins has more directorial work ahead of him. The directing team manage the tension and space perfectly, and everyone who is on stage is always contributing to the overall feel of the scene whether the focus is on them or not.

The cast all play their varied and contrasting roles well. Sebastian Cruse is a standout as Peter, always vulnerable and moving into heartbroken in the later stages. The difference between Peter's outward identity and the way he sees himself is performed brilliantly, and the audience is compelled into empathizing with Peter throughout. Fraser Stewart's Jason contrasts perfectly with Peter, with Jason's initial bravado steadily fading throughout the show as his tragic flaw of having to maintain control causes his character to lose it. Amy McCann as Ivy was simply excellent. She, too, came out with suitable confidence, before steadily exposing her vulnerability more and more. Many people will recognize the character arc of a girl whose unfair reputation precedes them, and McCann illustrates it perfectly, owning the stage with genuine swagger at some points whilst being a diminutive and vulnerable teen in others. Thorn in Ivy's side Nadia (Charlize Gosnell) is another character navigating their own issues, her body image issues causing her to overcompensate and become the loud character of the show. This is another all too recognizable character from real life, and Gosnell continues to win fans with her portrayals of frustrating but entirely understandable characters.

Ethan Churchill as Matt was suitably weighed down by the secret that wasn't his to tell and took us all back to our adolescence with a crush that was nowhere near reciprocated. Josh Hartley added humour as Lucas, not to mention nailing the one rap piece from the show. Coming close to stealing the show was Paula Parore as Sister Chantelle, her powerful vocals pair with an attitude that adds much humour to the show. Genevieve Newman as Claire gave a less familiar but sadly recognizable roll as Peter's mother who hopes that ignoring the issue makes it go away. The ensemble were by no means insignificant, with Izzi Green and Bella Minniti being excellent students (and one time angels), whilst Megan Anne -who was musical director for The Producers earlier this year- goes back to showing off her acting talents as Rory. Anyone who has done high school theatre would remember a Rory, an unofficial co-director who knows all the lines and how to deliver them, whilst they would also remember a Diane (Sarah Boniface) who pointedly doesn't know the lines or how to deliver them. I imagine a bad actor is a tough part to act but Boniface does it well. David Gray on stage is an excellent priest, showing the many sides to the church. For the most part, he is wise and somewhat guiding, suggesting that Jason's answers lie within himself. However, he steadily grows frustrated as all the students find that fundamental devotion may not necessarily give them what they're looking for. The show neither blames nor absolves the church for its dealing with homosexuality, and Gray navigates one of the many difficult characters in the play.

Whilst you'd expect a young cast (many of them are still teenagers) to be able to play young characters, it seems to show remarkable maturity that the stars of BARE are able to first reflect on the qualities and difficulties of life as a teenager before portraying them. The conflicts, trials, self-doubt, despair, and hope of adolescence are all almost immediately recognizable. To transfer all this to the varied and complex issues that BARE touches upon is difficult and yet is achieved in this production with respect and balance. This is not at all to say that any of the issues are minimized or ridiculed. Indeed, this show is rather unapologetic in its approach, pulling absolutely no punches and ensuring that each issue and problem is portrayed accurately and impactfully. Peter and Jason's struggles to come to terms with the public face of homosexuality is a nerve that is touched again and again, Ivy spirals as she comes to grips with her reputation and life changes, and Nadia's image issues are a recurring issue. There is some resolution at the end, but it takes a tragedy to bring it about and it and the show does not dwell on the resolution. It's a heavy show that, whether you've personally experiences the struggles it explores or not, is tough to take. That being said, the young, talented cast approach the diverse and difficult subject matters with respect, and each character is dignified.

Arise Productions have once again chosen a difficult show, and once again they've done it brilliantly. The inclusion of humour is ever welcome but never detracts from the more serious themes, and the talented cast (who are hopefully in many more productions in future), navigate the complex and diverse characters with skill and maturity. The crew, too, do a great deal with a small space and limited and sets. BARE is not easy to watch, and the cast and crew know that. It is a brutal reflection of the world we live in that most of us wish wasn't true. It is, however, important to watch, and the cast and crew achieve what they set out to do if not a bit more. Arise Productions are highly unlikely to stop picking difficult shows with important stories, and judging by BARE, difficult shows with important stories is a recipe that works perfectly for them.

BARE is at Subiaco Arts Centre until July 10. Tickets through The Perth Theatre Trust.

Images thanks to Amanda Humphreys photography/Arise Productions.