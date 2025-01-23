Alexis Fernandez Will Embark On Australian Tour 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bohm Presents has announced Alexis Fernandez’s debut Australia-wide live tour in May 2025, with her brand-new show Lost, But Make It Look Intentional!

Alexis is an author, public speaker, influencer, life coach and podcast host who holds a Masters in neuroscience and is a certified public trainer. She is the host of the massively popular Do You F*cking Mind podcast, aimed at helping its listeners unlock their potential.

She has authored two books “The Neuroscience of Self-Love” and “Be Bold”, and is the creator of the course “Design Your 2.0 Life”.

Alexis is also a regular contributor on Hit Network with her close friends Lucy & Nikki. She is at the forefront of a wave of new age influencers looking to improve their lives.

Tour Dates

Gold Coast Hota – Lakeside Room Friday 2 May

Brisbane The Tivoli Sunday 4 May

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall Friday 16 May

Perth Astor Theatre Wednesday 21 May

Melbourne Capitol Theatre Saturday 24 May

