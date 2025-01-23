News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Alexis Fernandez Will Embark On Australian Tour 2025

The tour kicks off in May.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
Alexis Fernandez Will Embark On Australian Tour 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Bohm Presents has announced Alexis Fernandez’s debut Australia-wide live tour in May 2025, with her brand-new show Lost, But Make It Look Intentional!

LATEST NEWS

Alexis Fernandez Will Embark On Australian Tour 2025
Full Company and Creative Team Confirmed for 2025 Australian Tour HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards
Spare Parts To Premiere New Shaun Tan-Inspired Puppet Musical HOMETOWN

Alexis is an author, public speaker, influencer, life coach and podcast host who holds a Masters in neuroscience and is a certified public trainer. She is the host of the massively popular Do You F*cking Mind podcast, aimed at helping its listeners unlock their potential.

She has authored two books “The Neuroscience of Self-Love” and “Be Bold”, and is the creator of the course “Design Your 2.0 Life”.

Alexis is also a regular contributor on Hit Network with her close friends Lucy & Nikki. She is at the forefront of a wave of new age influencers looking to improve their lives.

Tour Dates

Gold Coast Hota – Lakeside Room Friday 2 May

Brisbane The Tivoli Sunday 4 May

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall Friday 16 May

Perth Astor Theatre Wednesday 21 May

Melbourne Capitol Theatre Saturday 24 May




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos