AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Hits the Belvoir Stage This Month

The Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning tragicomedy by American playwright Tracy Letts will run from 9 November to 15 December.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Hits the Belvoir Stage This Month Image
Belvoir will bring to the stage one of the monumental plays of the 21st century, August:  Osage County, a Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning tragicomedy by American playwright Tracy Letts  from 9 November to 15 December.  

Featuring a stellar cast of Australia's finest creatives including Pamela Rabe (The Cherry Orchard),  Helen Thomson (TV's Colin from Accounts), Tasmin Carroll (Into the Woods), and Bert Labonté (STC's  Fences), August: Osage Country explores the pain and joy passed from generation to generation, and  the vicious parts of ourselves that we try to hide.  

Pawhuska, Oklahoma, 2007. Charismatic poet-patriarch Beverly Weston has gone – where, nobody  knows. His wife Violet careers downhill into opiate addiction, and the three daughters dutifully return  to their childhood home, spouses, children and unfinished business trailing behind. The family's  (almost) together -for the first time in years.  

Of course, old wounds have to be dressed, but there are even deeper secrets sitting right there at the  table. And what erupts is as uproarious as it is scarifying.  

Belvoir Artistic Director Eamon Flack said, “August: Osage County is about a family trying not to tear  itself apart. I'm excited to stage it at Belvoir because it's impossible to stage at Belvoir. The play is  written for three storeys, and at Belvoir, you've only got one – this means we have to get straight to  the play's heart. Come and see the show because of its incredible cast and towering writing, but also  because it's a great chance to get a bit of an emotional massage.” 

Directed by Eamon, the cast of 13 also includes Bee Cruse (NTofP's Stolen), Amy Mathews (TV's The  Twelve), Johnny Nasser (STC's A Fool in Love), Rohan Nichol (TV's Home and Away), Will O'Mahony  (BLACK SWAN State Theatre's Things I Know To Be True), Anna Samson (The Master & Margarita), Greg  Stone (HIR), and Esther Williams (TV's Heartbreak High).  

A wild ride from start to finish, this unique staging of Lett's high-stakes American classic promises to  delight and entertain in true Belvoir fashion. 




