BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE Postponed at Black Swan

BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company has announced that the upcoming season of Barracking for the Umpire by Andrea Gibbs has been postponed. This has been a difficult decision made in light of the increased COVID restrictions that apply to theatres, as well as WA's ever-growing COVID infections and associated risks.

The season will now bounce down following the AFL finals later in the year. New season dates are 3-23 October, at the same venue (Subiaco Arts Centre).

Director Clare Watson said, "Our artists, creatives and crew are excited to present the world premiere of this work, which was inspired by real events and Andrea Gibbs' family's passion for football. We are very much committed in bringing footy back to Subi and sharing this hard-hitting, laugh out loud family drama that tackles the heavy topics of Australia's beautiful game."

Barracking for The Umpire was commissioned by BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company, and supported by the Malcolm Robertson Foundation and City of Perth as part of the Funny Girl initiative.

For more information on BLACK SWAN's 2022 Season KIN, please visit bsstc.com.au

