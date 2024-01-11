World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

world premiere of "The Cancellation of Lauren Fein" by Christopher Demos-Brown opens february 2 at palm beach dramaworks

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company Photo 2 Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre Photo 3 THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre
Previews: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks Photo 4 Previews: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks

World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

We've all read the stories in recent years: a celebrity or professor or politician is called out and brought down for words or deeds considered offensive. Cancel culture. Some view it as a method of holding people to account, of righting a wrong. Others believe it's suppression of free speech, a public shaming.   

Sometimes it's both. And sometimes – perhaps, often – a seemingly minor stumble can lead to a fall from grace when an accusation takes on a convoluted life of its own.

 

It is that murky, how-did-we-get-here allegation of wrongdoing that playwright Christopher Demos-Brown explores in The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, his world premiere play for Palm Beach Dramaworks. Demos-Brown is not just an acclaimed playwright, but a prominent civil trial attorney in Miami, and the play is informed by his personal experiences representing professors who have been caught in the net of cancel culture. The Cancellation of Lauren Fein opens on February 2 (8pm) and runs through February 16, with specially priced previews on January 31 and February 1 (7:30pm).      

The brilliant Lauren Fein and her wife, Paola Moreno, are professors at a prestigious American university. They live with Dylan, their 16-year-old African American foster son whom they've cared for since he was a baby. In other words, they appear to be the poster family for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” But when Professor Fein's actions run afoul of the university's DEI policies, her groundbreaking research, her career, and her family are all put in jeopardy. 

World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

The Cancellation of Lauren Fein is in some ways an homage to playwright Arthur Miller, particularly the play The Crucible. Demos-Brown makes that explicit in the play's script, quoting the character of Miller's John Proctor prior to the start of the text: “Now the little crazy children are jangling the keys of the kingdom, and common vengeance writes the law!”

 

“Early in the process of writing the play, I knew I wanted to incorporate the idea of what happens when a community turns against you, as Miller did in The Crucible,” said Demos-Brown, who pays tribute to Miller in various ways during the play. “It's a very similar dynamic; there's this new code being imposed on people, and how do they react to it?”

Margaret M. Ledford directs this world premiere production, which features Niki Fridh as Lauren Fein, Diana Garle (PBD debut) as Paula Moreno and, in alphabetical order, Odera Adimorah (PBD debut), Kaelyn Ambert-Gonzalez (PBD debut), Malcolm Callender (PBD debut), Lindsey Corey, Bruce Linser, Barbara Sloan, Karen Stephens, and Stephen Trovillion. Scenic design is by Anne Mundell, video design is by Adam J. Thompson, costume design is by Brian O'Keefe, lighting design is by Kirk Bookman, and sound design is by Roger Arnold. Nicole Perry (PBD debut) is the intimacy choreographer.

World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

Christopher Demos-Brown's writing honors include the Laurents/ Hatcher Award, a Steinberg Citation, and several Carbonell Awards. He is the author of numerous plays, including When the Sun Shone Brighter, Fear Up Harsh, Stripped, Captiva, and American Son, which had a successful run on Broadway in 2018. It starred Kerry Washington, and has been translated into multiple languages. Demos-Brown wrote and co-produced a Netflix original movie based on the play that received an Emmy nomination for best TV movie (currently running on Netflix). He is also a practicing lawyer and a founding member of Zoetic Stage in Miami, where he lives with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughters, Kate and Jilly. He is grateful to Sue Ellen, Bill, and the whole PBD organization for their courage in and commitment to producing The Cancellation of Lauren Fein. 

World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five mainstage shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre and in schools. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through initiatives including The Dramaworkshop and the Perlberg Festival of New Plays. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and NNPN. www.palmbeachdramaworks.com

Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, and Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Matinee performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Post-performance discussions follow weekday matinees. ﻿

Tickets for all performances are $89, except for opening night ($104) and previews ($69). Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid K-12 or university/college ID, and anyone under 40 pays $40 (no additional fees) with a photo ID. Tickets for educators are half price with proper ID (other restrictions apply). Group rates for 10 or more and subscription packages are available. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, in person or by phone (561.514.4042 ext 2), and online 24 hours a day at Click Here.

﻿

The Don & Ann Brown Theatre is located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, at 201 Clematis Street. For ticket information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042, or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March Photo
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March

A philosopher once posited that “God is everywhere: sometimes you can even find him in church.” In playwright Samuel D. Hunter’s “must-see heartbreaker of a play” (The New York Times), A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD, Divine compassion is found in a work-a-day back office in Idaho near the Canadian border where two broken men “find what connects us all and Holiness in humanity” (The Observer). 

2
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center Photo
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Deserted Films returns to the Historic Camelot Theatre (at the Palm Springs Cultural Center) Jan 21 - Feb 25 for a fun, winter-themed film series on the big screen culminating in a special screening of Dr. Zhivago (1965)… the first film to screen at the Camelot when it opened!  

3
The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Photo
The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café

The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts presents a collaboration with UK-based theatre company Stan's Café. Experience the internationally-acclaimed performance installation 'Of All The People in All The World' at a Celebratory Reception on February 13.

4
Previews: GILLIGANS ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks Photo
Previews: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks

Desert TheatreWorks has announced its upcoming production of 'Gilligan's Island: The Musical,' a delightful and entertaining stage adaptation of the beloved television classic. The show will run from January 11th to the 28th at the Indio Performing Arts Center, promising audiences a tropical escape filled with laughter, music, and memorable characters.

More Hot Stories For You

The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's CaféThe InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble TheatreTHE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre
The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March 31The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March 31
Laguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & BenefitLaguna Art Museum to Present 42nd Annual California Cool Annual Auction & Benefit

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You