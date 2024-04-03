Tickets on Sale Now for Transcendence Theatre Company's 2024 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Transcendence Theatre Company's 2024 summer season, Broadway in Sonoma, are on sale now. California Wine Country's award-winning premiere entertainment experience is bringing a summer of outstanding outdoor performances to the magical Field of Dreams, just steps from historic downtown Sonoma. Broadway in Sonoma begins June 20 and runs through September 22, 2024.

Individual tickets range in price from $35 to $190. Three- and four-show subscribers will save 20% and will receive priority seating and subscriber benefits. Groups of 10 or more save up to 20%. Both tickets and subscriptions are available now online at BestNightEver.org, or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1. Early bird pricing for single tickets is available through May 1 only.

Transcendence Theatre Company will present four spectacular weekends of Broadway musical revues set against the backdrop of Sonoma's Field of Dreams in Fazio Field. The season will showcase an array of musical styles, featuring performances by Broadway veterans from hit shows such as Hamilton, Wicked, and Les Misérables.