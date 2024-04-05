Senior International Student To Unveil OUTSIDE IN Instillation At Idyllwild Arts Community Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idyllwild Arts is inviting the public to attend their"Community Day" on Saturday, May 11 (11.30am-6pm) to learn about the transformative power of art. As part of the event, Arts Enterprise Laboratory (AEL) student Devika Aggarwal will unveil her thought-provoking, interactive and meticulously-engineered art installation "Outside In," a sphere-like, geodesic dome structure that will provide a space for inspiration and reflection.

The free event will take place on the school's stunning campus (52500 Temecula Rd., Idyllwild), providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the school and different programs on offer, which include dance, music, fashion, film and visual arts. The event will showcase student work as well as offering access to lectures, demonstration classes and teacher introductions before culminating in a student production of the musical, CABARET along with a late afternoon reception and auction.

Set to graduate in May, Visual Art student Devika Aggarwal is from Gurgaon, India, and like many international students that the school attracts, saw Idyllwild Arts as a unique opportunity to explore arts and academics simultaneously. Her semi-permanent installation will be located in the heart of the stunning mountain campus at the Margaret A. Cargill Commons. Devika - who considers herself a Citizen Artist - is part of the Arts Enterprise Laboratory (AEL) program, which provides access to public platforms unattainable at any other art high school, allowing students to participate in a trailblazing extracurricular program that combines grants, strategic partnerships, masterclasses, and alumni engagements to provide unrivaled real-world training and exposure. To produce original artwork, AEL students competitively apply for grants and under faculty mentorship learn to create schedules, manage budgets and deliver on grant requirements, ultimately bringing their artistic visions to life.

President of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation, Pamela Jordan says: "At Idyllwild Arts, we believe that art is the greatest teacher of humanity and Devika's AEL project is a powerful example of what an Idyllwild Artist can do. Devika has conceived, created, and produced a compelling piece of art that will inspire visitors and students to think, reflect, and act for many years to come. It is because of programs like AEL and students like Devika that I am proud to celebrate the remarkable contributions to Idyllwild Arts at our inaugural Community Day."

Made of burned wood and steel, the structure of "Outside In," which measures 9ft in diameter and 6ft in height, features a door through which one can enter to view 35 original drawings contained within, which represent a collection of real people's stories and experiences. With each triangle representing one person's answer, all the drawings are adapted imagery from the prompt, 'If walls could talk, what would yours have to say?' The thought-provoking installation showcases how there is no wrong or right interpretation and that multiple perspectives can be held in the same space much like in society itself.

For more information, visit: https://idyllwildarts.org/academy/arts-enterprise-lab/