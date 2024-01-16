Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jeff Barnett - MOVIE MAGIC - Palm Springs Cultural Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ray Limon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cherlyn Lanning - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF Oscar Wilde - THE BENT

Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Karsten - ONCE - CVREP

Best Direction Of A Play

Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Ensemble

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Reno - ONCE - CVRep

Best Musical

ONCE - CVRep

Best New Play Or Musical

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Claire-Frances Sullivan - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep

Best Performer In A Play

John Corr - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Play

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Carr - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Hobday - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Molly Coyne - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Larry Dyekman - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theatre