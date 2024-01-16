Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Palm Springs!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company Photo 3 Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company Photo 4 Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jeff Barnett - MOVIE MAGIC - Palm Springs Cultural Center

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ray LimonBEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cherlyn Lanning - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF Oscar Wilde - THE BENT

Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam KarstenONCE - CVREP

Best Direction Of A Play
Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Ensemble
KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael RenoONCE - CVRep

Best Musical
ONCE - CVRep

Best New Play Or Musical
DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Claire-Frances SullivanONCE - Coachella Valley Rep

Best Performer In A Play
John CorrKAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Play
KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua CarrSOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Hobday - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Molly CoyneONCE - Coachella Valley Rep

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Larry Dyekman - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Desert Ensemble Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
Idyllwild Arts Partners With Pioneering UK-based Theatre Company Stans Café For OF Photo
Idyllwild Arts Partners With Pioneering UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café For OF ALL THE PEOPLE IN ALL THE WORLD

The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts is pleased to present a special collaboration between its students and UK-based interactive theatre company, Stan's Cafe. Of All The People in All The World is an internationally-acclaimed performance installation that turns abstract human population statistics into emotionally gripping stories using grains of rice.

2
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company Photo
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company

Ten actors and nine puppets (created by Laura Stearns) took Palm Springs by storm last night when Revolution Stage Company opened Avenue Q. The buzz is strong with this one and it’s all true.

3
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens Februar Photo
World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN By Christopher Demos-Brown Opens February 2

The world premiere of 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fein' by Christopher Demos-Brown opens on February 2 at Palm Beach Dramaworks. This ripped-from-the-headlines play explores the consequences of cancel culture.

4
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March Photo
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March

A philosopher once posited that “God is everywhere: sometimes you can even find him in church.” In playwright Samuel D. Hunter’s “must-see heartbreaker of a play” (The New York Times), A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD, Divine compassion is found in a work-a-day back office in Idaho near the Canadian border where two broken men “find what connects us all and Holiness in humanity” (The Observer). 

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You