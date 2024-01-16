Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Palm Springs!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jeff Barnett - MOVIE MAGIC - Palm Springs Cultural Center
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ray Limon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cherlyn Lanning - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF Oscar Wilde - THE BENT
Best Direction Of A Musical
Adam Karsten - ONCE - CVREP
Best Direction Of A Play
Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Ensemble
KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Reno - ONCE - CVRep
Best Musical
ONCE - CVRep
Best New Play Or Musical
DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Claire-Frances Sullivan - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep
Best Performer In A Play
John Corr - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Play
KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Carr - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Hobday - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Molly Coyne - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Larry Dyekman - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Desert Ensemble Theatre
Videos
|Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You