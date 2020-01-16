The McCallum Theatre Welcomes Back The Critically Acclaimed BACKHAUSDANCE For A Powerful, Emotionally Charged Evening Of Dance

The McCallum Theatre welcomes Backhausdance, which recently completed its 15th anniversary season, to Palm Desert at 8:00pm., Thursday, January 16. The critically acclaimed Orange County dance company, which was called "hypnotic, ethereal, powerful" by The Orange County Register, will be presenting three pieces in this special McCallum performance. The show will begin with choreographer and artistic director Jennifer Backhaus'Hive (2017), a percussive and intricate repertory piece, performed to the music White Man Sleepsby Kevin Volans and performed by Kronos Quartet. A complex series of interactions, the unfolding and dissolving relationships are musically driven and create a strong, viscous group dynamic.

That will be followed by Beyond the Noise (2018), with choreography by Walter Matteini with Ina Broeckx. An Italian choreographer and the artistic director of ImPerfect Dancers Company, Walter Matteini has created for Backhausdance this deeply human and accessible, emotional and athletic creation for the full company. The choreographic language is intensely physical and hinges on the quest to explore the human soul.

After the intermission, the show will conclude with Scene Unseen (2019), featuring choreography by Dwight Rhoden. Existing in a dimension between fantasy and reality, internationally celebrated superstar Rhoden's first repertory work for Backhausdance bears his signature, unconstrained, all-out physicality.

Backhausdance, formed in 2003 by Jennifer Backhaus, is a powerful and entertaining voice in the dance world-and the company has a long history with McCallum Theatre Education, serving as choreographer for the East Valley Dance Project and Open Call. Backhausdance has presented works in dozens of Coachella Valley schools through the McCallum's Aesthetic Education Program.

The company's repertory offers an eclectic and dynamic vocabulary with a wonderful sense of fluidity and strength. Featuring a diverse body of work that is innovative and artistic, Backhausdance is the recipient of numerous awards for achievements in choreography, design and performance, helping propel the company to the forefront of Southern California contemporary dance. The repertory includes powerful, athletic dances; emotionally charged dramatic pieces; and whimsical, humorous glimpses at the human experience.

www.backhausdance.org

Tickets for these performances are priced at $55, $40 and $20. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





