The Dinah Unveils 2023 Lineup With Princess Nokia, Doechii, Phem, G Flip, and More

The Dinah unveiled today another epic lineup for its 32nd anniversary, blending mega mainstream and queer headliners and under-the-radar buzz talent into a sensational musical extravaganza.

This September, be it members of the LGBTQ+ community or allies, people from across the globe will once again flock to the Californian desert, packing into Palms Springs' most iconic hotel, the Margaritaville Resort and Spa, for the world's biggest, largest, and most renowned annual music festival for queer women, The Dinah.

Taking place from September 20th through the 24th, this year's inimitable festival promises once again an unforgettable and distinctive experience of community, acceptance, and pride in a safe space enhanced by an incredible and refreshingly super queer line up highlighting the exciting changing faces of music embodying the LGTQ+ community and slaying the music game.

"The Dinah is as much about celebrating our queerness unfiltered and in the most authentic way as it is about elevating the inspiring new young queer voices of the moment - the queer idols of tomorrow - who are bettering the lives of the LGBTQ+ community and allies around the world," says Mariah Hanson, founder and producer of The Dinah.

Making their highly expected Dinah debut is a new generation of queer artists bubbling up and developing new sounds defining the major music trends. The future is queer!

Not only are queer talents more and more visible but they are also on top. And there's no better proof of that than the emergence of Princess Nokia.

The electrifying gender-nonconforming queer NY Rapper and newest star to be is set to deliver an explosive headlining performance on Saturday night, September 23. The Harlem-born rapper, self-proclaimed "disruptor", Arista signee rose to prominence with her 2017 studio album 1992 Deluxe. Her single "I Like Him" racked up nearly 200,000 TikTok creates, becoming the singer's first single to earn an RIAA gold certification. Continuing to reverberate throughout both the queer community and the music underground, Princess Nokia released her latest EP, i love you but this is goodbye, this past March, taking an intimate look at the journey from heartbreak to self-love. Quietly rising up as a voice the game needs, Princess Nokia continues to rap for all the right reasons. And with new music on the way, her Coachella debut this spring, her contribution to an upcoming benefit album alongside Taylor Swift, and a hometown show at Madison Square Garden with Haim all set for 2022, the possibilities are truly endless for Princess Nokia.

After nearly a decade as a leader and icon for outsiders and misfits, the New York-born Puerto Rican MC, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, style icon, actress, and activist Princess Nokia continues to speak up and speak out. She may have been born Destiny Frasqueri, but today, Princess Nokia is a symbol of possibility.

Re-invited to perform for The Dinah 2023 is Doechii, one of today's most magnetic rappers, who will take centerstage as the headliner on Friday night, September 22. Doechii rose to prominence in 2021 with the viral success of her song "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" on Tik Tok in 2021. She signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records in 2022 releasing her sophomore EP, She/Her/Black Bitch.

She dropped her single "What it is (Block Boy)" featuring Kodak Black, earlier this year which marked her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. She has received nominations for an MTV Video Music Award, two Soul Train Music Award, and was awarded the "Rising Star Award" from Billboard Women in Music.

Bringing their timeless repertoire of empowering, feel good and infectious radio hits to The Dinah mix on Friday night is 90s dance floor icon, Black Box. Black Box have been keeping millions of fans dancing beneath disco balls and neon lights for 3 decades now with their dance floor staples "Everybody Everybody", "Ride on Time", "Strike It Up", "I don't know anybody else", and "Fantasy" - all part of their seminal album "Dreamland", considered one of the strongest and best-known dance albums of the 90s.

Among the weekend's high points will be the Dinah's legendary pool parties showcasing a string of galvanizing queer emerging performers. Get your swim on!

Making pool party dreams come true is Phem, one of the most prominent up-and-coming queer indie genre-defying singers, scheduled to perform poolside Saturday September 22. The LA native singer/songwriter was featured in Billboard, Rolling Stone, Galore. 1883, Euphoria magazines as an ever-rising icon within the alternative space. Phem has receive commercial and critical success throughout her career as she has released songs with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Iann Dior, and Steve Aoki. Cementing her star power amongst the industry, Phem just concluded a world tour with Avril Lavigne and is gearing up to hit the road again in the fall. Look for her new single, "Ikea", this summer.

The riveting non-binary Melbourne-born, LA-based singer, songwriter, producer and drummer, G Flip will kick off the pool party festivities on Friday. G Flip sold out Australian headline tours, major festivals and US tours supporting Fletcher and K.Flay. They recently won MTV's EMA award for Best Australian Act for the second year in a row, appeared on The L Word and co-hosted and performed at the closing ceremony of Sydney World Pride. They released their new single "Be Your Man" in May and announced their first US headline tour kicking off in September on the heels of a string of Pride Month performances.

Xana, another captivating queer rising pop powerhouse and Latvian-born New York based lesbian fashion model turned pop star Keeana Kee are slated to take the Sunday Pool Party by storm and close out the roof-raising 5-day event.

Continuously renewing its commitment to give rising talent a platform to be seen and heard, the Dinah will be showcasing two artists as part of its "Emerging Artist Contest". Created as a commitment to the community to offer queer women and non-binary talents coveted stage time and exposure, the two winners (TBA soon) will headline the opening and closing parties at Reforma Palm Springs.

With an impressive repertoire featuring some of the past three decades' most influential superstars, not to mention prominent spots on hugely popular TV shows including Showtime's The L Word, ABC's Jeopardy!, Hulu's Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne and more recently, Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love, The Dinah has certainly assured its place in the pop culture canon. Yet, the event continues to make history making phenomenal strides on LGBTQ+ representation, capturing year after year the vibrant, bold, and unfiltered groundbreakers fearlessly pointing fresh ways forward and showing off in spades how to change the music industry game.

The longest running music festival for queer women, The Dinah is an event that legends are made of. Not just a party, it is a life changing experience that lasts a lifetime. Whether first timers or Dinah veterans anticipate Instagram feeds to be inundated with festival fashion, red carpet glamour, pool party selfies and live stories of spellbinding DJ sets (#FOMO Alert!).

2023 is already poised to be the most audacious, daring, and boldest Dinah ever.