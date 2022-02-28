Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sydney Weisman to Present HIGH HEELS IN THE JUNGLE

pixeltracker

Join her as she humorously looks at how movies, TV, and popular music shaped a generation of women.

Feb. 28, 2022  

Sydney Weisman to Present HIGH HEELS IN THE JUNGLE

Her 3rd show for the series, this sparkling jazz and cabaret performer has entertained audiences from the Cinegrill at the World famous Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and Tom Rolla's Gardenia Room in Los Angeles, as well as performed for large charitable events. Her shows are spicy, fun and a little outrageous.

Join her as she humorously looks at how movies, TV, and popular music shaped a generation of women. Music Director Paul Cracchiolo.

Showtime 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater, Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert.

For more information visit: https://joslyncenter.org/



Related Articles View More Palm Springs Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Donna Lynne Champlin Photo
Donna Lynne Champlin
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Inside Look at Garden Theatre's PARADE
  • PARADE Runs at the Garden Theatre Now Through March 13th
  • Chris Rock, Sebastián Yatra Bring National Tours To Dr. Phillips Center In 2022
  • Patrece Bloomfield to Present JAZZY SKIES WITH BROADWAY SHOWERS at Winter Park Playhouse