Sydney Weisman to Present HIGH HEELS IN THE JUNGLE

Her 3rd show for the series, this sparkling jazz and cabaret performer has entertained audiences from the Cinegrill at the World famous Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and Tom Rolla's Gardenia Room in Los Angeles, as well as performed for large charitable events. Her shows are spicy, fun and a little outrageous.

Join her as she humorously looks at how movies, TV, and popular music shaped a generation of women. Music Director Paul Cracchiolo.

Showtime 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater, Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert.

For more information visit: https://joslyncenter.org/