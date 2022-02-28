Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephanie Trudeau to Present BECOMING CHAVELA

Part cabaret, part play, with songs and stories that evolve around her friendships with artists and people such as; Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Elizabeth Taylor, and more.

Feb. 28, 2022  

Chavela Vargas' life is featured in this acclaimed show written and performed by New Yorker Stephanie Trudeau and directed by Tanya Moberly. Set in the World of art and social milieu of Mexico City, once the Mid-Century capital of cultural in Latin America.

Part cabaret, part play, with songs and stories that evolve around her friendships with artists and people such as; Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Elizabeth Taylor, and Pedro Almodovar. This is one show you will remember for a long time. With our own Doug MacDonald on guitar.

Showtime 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, tickets $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater at Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA.

For more information visit: https://joslyncenter.org/



