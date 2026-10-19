Spotlight: POPS Dancing Queens at The Plaza

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Dance the night away at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs with POPS Dancing Queen, a celebration of iconic female artists and the joy of the dance floor. Buy Tickets now for this electrifying evening.

Get dressed up and join Palm Springs Pops Orchestra for a fabulous dance party featuring New York's top vocalists performing the super hits of Cher, Madonna, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, The Pointer Sisters, and more. This roof-raising celebration honors the women who made the dance floor legendary and the music that defined an era.

The evening includes a special appearance by the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, making it the perfect kick-off to Palm Springs Gay Pride 2026. This generously sponsored event celebrates the spirit and energy of dance music's greatest icons.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 30 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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