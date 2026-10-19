Spotlight: POPS Dancing Queens at The Plaza
Get dressed up and join Palm Springs Pops Orchestra for a fabulous dance party.
Dance the night away at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs with POPS Dancing Queen, a celebration of iconic female artists and the joy of the dance floor. Buy Tickets now for this electrifying evening.
Get dressed up and join Palm Springs Pops Orchestra for a fabulous dance party featuring New York's top vocalists performing the super hits of Cher, Madonna, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, The Pointer Sisters, and more. This roof-raising celebration honors the women who made the dance floor legendary and the music that defined an era.
The evening includes a special appearance by the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, making it the perfect kick-off to Palm Springs Gay Pride 2026. This generously sponsored event celebrates the spirit and energy of dance music's greatest icons.
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Dancing Queens
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