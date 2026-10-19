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Spotlight: POPS Dancing Queens at The Plaza

Get dressed up and join Palm Springs Pops Orchestra for a fabulous dance party.

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Spotlight: POPS Dancing Queens at The Plaza

Dance the night away at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs with POPS Dancing Queen, a celebration of iconic female artists and the joy of the dance floor. Buy Tickets now for this electrifying evening.

Get dressed up and join Palm Springs Pops Orchestra for a fabulous dance party featuring New York's top vocalists performing the super hits of Cher, Madonna, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, The Pointer Sisters, and more. This roof-raising celebration honors the women who made the dance floor legendary and the music that defined an era.

The evening includes a special appearance by the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, making it the perfect kick-off to Palm Springs Gay Pride 2026. This generously sponsored event celebrates the spirit and energy of dance music's greatest icons.

Get your tickets to POPS Dancing Queen at the Plaza Theatre today.

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