Splash House Reveals Dates For 2024 Edition

Today, Splash House has unveiled initial details for its 2024 season, set to return to the storied poolside locales of The Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels on August 9-11 and August 16-18. Flaunting some of electronic music's most in vogue artists amidst the historic charm of Palm Springs, this resort style music festival offers an unforgettable desert escape with a distinct poolside energy.

Splash House will return its focus to its famed double August weekender, a back-to-back session that has been celebrated by devotées of the brand and newcomers alike. This evolution will make the desert pilgrimage into the ultimate summer's last stand celebration, offering two distinct experiences and lineups.

Splash House remains a reflection of the natural and cultural allure of Palm Springs, guiding attendees from its mid-century modern inspired stages, to off-site experiences around the city like Drag Brunch, Tequila Tasting, and Flea Markets, onwards to its iconic after-hours soirée at the infamous Palm Springs Air Museum. The Air Museum offers performances from some of the world's biggest stars under the expansive desert sky with vintage airplanes and the rolling peaks of the SAN JACINTO mountains as its backdrop.

Hotel packages allow guests to enjoy all the amenities of resort living, providing the luxury of relaxing in their rooms while being only steps away from the music and a short shuttle ride away from other venues. Each package includes festival passes, a three-night stay at any of the host resorts, and shuttle transportation between venues.

More information will be announced regarding the lineup for the 2024 editions of Splash House along with additional festival details in the forthcoming months. Attendees can expect a lineup that mirrors the evolving landscape of modern dance music, calling in world-class talent alongside the scene's most exciting up and comers. 2023 highlights featured ODESZA, Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, Chromeo, Green Velvet, Purple Disco Machine, GORDO, LP Giobbi, Skream, Tchami, Channel Tres, DRAMA, and more.

Fresh package offerings will be available this year in addition to those previously offered at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels. This includes rooms at L3 Oasis Hotel just across the street from Margaritaville, known for its upscale lodging at an affordable price. The Hilton Palm Springs, renowned for its illustrious pool parties and breathtaking view of the SAN JACINTO mountains will be offering both 2 and 3 night hotel bundles this year.

Presale passes and hotel packages for both weekends will be available to purchase on Thursday, February 8 at 12PM PST. Check out all pass types and hotel package options on Click Here. GA passes start at $170 and hotel packages start at $369 per person. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.