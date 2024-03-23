Script2Stage2Screen To Cease Operations in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Script2Stage2Screen, the theatrical group that has produced staged readings of original works since 2010, has confirmed that this 2023-24 season, which Will Close on June 22, will be its final season. Script2Stage2Screen (S2S2S) is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert (UUCOD) in Rancho Mirage.

After 15 financially and critically successful seasons, having presented over 100 original plays and having produced two motion pictures, and a documentary on marriage equality, the S2S2S Executive Committee voted to bring down the curtain at the end of this fiscal year. “We've had an extraordinary run providing unique fully-staged readings of new scripts, utilizing props, costumes and sets. Scripts were submitted to us from around the country and around the world,” says Shirley LeMaster, Company Manager and chairperson of the S2S2S Executive Committee. She and her husband Terry have been involved with S2S2S since its inception, both as actors and as Executive Committee members.

Founded in 2010 by four local playwrights with the idea of introducing original plays and theatrical works by new and established writers, over time S2S2S evolved into a diverse performing arts organization with the mission of highlighting social justice, families, gender equality, human dignity and the joy and humor of life.

S2S2S provided playwrights the opportunity to see their works come alive. After each reading, the audience was invited to discuss its reactions to the writing, the plot and the characters during lively Q&A sessions. Often the playwrights attended the performances and received direct feedback from the audience.

Each season, scores of plays were reviewed by the New Works Committee for consideration. Scripts were selected based on the quality of the writing and how well the stories supported the community S2S2S served and the Unitarian Universalist principles upon which S2S2S was founded.

“From the ridiculous to the sublime, we had something for everybody. From thought provoking, gripping drama to belly laugh comedies,” says Steve Fisher, the group's Artistic Director.

Pointing out the critical roles that volunteers played in the group's success, Shirley wanted to acknowledge their contributions, as well as the support provided by the many donors and patrons throughout the years. Most importantly the entire Executive Committee extended its warmest thanks to the Rev. Ian Riddell, Pamela Bibo and the entire Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert community (UUCOD) for their unfailing support and generosity in hosting and supporting each production. S2S2S also extended its thanks to the many Coachella Valley theatrical groups for their generous support in sharing costumes, set pieces, and props.

Since its inception, S2S2S was the proud recipient of numerous Desert Star Awards presented by the Desert Theatre League. Desert Stars were received for acting, directing, props, tech and original writing.

To experience the professionalism and see some award-winning performances, there are still four productions in the works before the end of this, the final S2S2S season:

Life, Love, and the Pursuit by Shelley Chester, directed by Don Cilluffo on Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, 2024

Main Character and Snowflake by Brooklyn Rutledge, directed by Deb Harmon on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, 2024

Southlake by Mike Byham, directed by Stan Jenson on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25, 2024

Engagement Rules by Rich Orloff, directed by Morgana Corelli on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, 2024.

All staged readings take place at 7:30 p.m. at UUCOD 72-425 Via Vail in Rancho Mirage.

Tickets, available on the website, are $15.00. Visit the button below.

Reservations for cash or check at the door may be made at script2stage2screen@gmail.com.