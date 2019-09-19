Roberta Linn Performs At AJ's On The Green

The one and only Roberta Linn will perform "Welcome Back Roberta Linn" on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at AJ's On The Green at the Date Palm Country Club in Cathedral City. The show marks her 1st appearance since her major surgery back in June of this year. It will feature many of her signature songs along with insider stories about her life, career, and close friendships with some of the biggest names in show business. From the first "Champagne Lady" on the Lawrence Welk Show, to headlining in Las Vegas, Hollywood's big screen and Broadway musicals, hosting her own TV show that won her an Emmy Award, to the toast of the desert's entertainment scene. Joining Roberta will be Kevin Tokarz on piano. The show is the 3rd show of the new Cabaret Dinner Show Tuesdays presented by Les Michaels. This one-show only performance is closed to the public and reservations are needed. The 3-course dinner and show, served at 6:30 PM is $39.95 and includes the 8 PM show. It does not include tax, gratuity, and beverages. Seating in the bar is also available at $15 cover plus $15 food and/or drink minimum. AJ's On The Green is located in the Date Palm Country Club, 36200 Date Palm Dr. in Cathedral City. Please make reservations by calling 760-202-1111 and leave your name, call back number, and number of persons in your party.

Roberta Linn has been in show business since the age of three, appearing in a string of films along side Shirley Temple, and in the Our Gang series. By 17 years old, Roberta Linn was entertaining television audiences weekly as Lawrence Welk's original Champagne Lady. Shortly after leaving the Welk Show, her first engagement in Las Vegas was to co-star at the New Frontier Hotel under the musical direction and arrangements by Nelson Riddle, choreographed by Charlie O'Curran and gowns designed by Edith Head. The performance received rave reviews. "Variety"-Las Vegas wrote, "Roberta Linn, the best friend a song ever had". She then went on to appear with Danny Thomas, on the main stage of the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas. A versatile singer, Roberta Linn won TV's coveted "Emmy Award", as the Outstanding Talent Of The Year when she starred coast-to-coast in her own television show, Roberta Linn's "CAFE CONTINENTAL" sponsored by the Gas Appliance Dealers of America. At the same time this was being televised, she also appeared in the syndicated TV show "FROSTY FROLICS". She has appeared in numerous feature films, countless TV guest spots, and a long list of recordings in addition to her travels performing around the world and headlining shows at top hotels and nightclubs in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Reno including five years at the Stardust and Desert Inn Hotels.





