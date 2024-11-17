Review: HILLARY AND CLINTON at Dezart Performs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As always, Dezart Performs has chosen a terrific opener for their 17th season, Lucas Hnath’s imagining of Hillary Clinton’s world during the 2008 elections, focusing on her relationship with her husband Bill and how that impacted her run to be the Democratic nominee for President.

Although the play is set in another universe, Hnath has kept it close to the bone, and much of what occurs is an examination of her through the eyes of that universe’s public opinion - ‘she wasn’t strong enough to leave him during his sex scandal’, and ‘she only stayed for her career’ - which sounds mighty familiar. According to this universe’s Clinton, the public eye doesn’t think Hillary appears human enough, she’s emotionless, which is hi-larious because for years people have been saying women can’t be President because they are far too emotional during “that time of the month.”

Hnath’s play is smart, witty, touching, and a painful reminder of how complicated relationships are, and how we, as a society, perceive women in power. In fact, Hillary’s accomplishments in the White House as First Lady are only second to Eleanor Roosevelt, and she went on to serve as a senator for New York, and then Secretary of State under Obama. Kudos to Dezart Performs for choosing a play that examines the female perspective through one of the most talked about, most qualified, and most vilified candidates for the job.

Hnath’s instructions are to cast actors that don’t necessarily look like the characters, however they chose Andi Matheny as Hillary. Matheny has a resemblance to a younger Hillary, but it’s not really her resemblance that sold me. It was her excellent performance as a woman trying to weigh her career options in a man’s world, and how she will do what she needs to do to fit in with the men eclipsing her.

First up is Mark (Craig Wroe) who gives a terrific performance as Hillary’s beleaguered Campaign Manager. She's not polling well in Iowa, and he’s trying to talk her into taking a deal as Obama’s (Napoleon Tavale) running mate. Hillary thinks they need an infusion of money, and against everyone’s (including her own) better judgment, she calls Bill (Brent Schindele).

The play mostly centers on the dynamics between the Clintons, warts and all. And for as much as Matheny embodies Hillary, Bill is much less charismatic than in our universe. I don’t know if that was Schindele’s choice, or Director Craig Wells but, for me, that is the essence of the man’s success, as well as his biggest weakness.

Tavale has a short but impressive turn as Barack - pleasant yet all business. There is not much time for character building, but he manages to impress us delivering some very unwelcome news to Hillary.

Costume design by Lola Roderick was sharp, although in my universe, not sure Hillary would bring a t-shirt to wear in Iowa in February, much less actually own one. But the overall color palette was warm and earthy and pleasing to the eye, and never takes focus away from the play.

Jimmy Cuomo’s set was, as always, well-designed and built and although he has built some incredible sets, in this play the set - in the grand scheme of things - doesn’t matter. It is a hotel room, not a character, and he has given us a clean, unfussy set, keeping the words of Hnath’s riveting play as focus.

Lighting designer Rick Bluhm’s cues were elegantly simple, and perfectly in tune with the production as a whole. There is one stunning effect at the end that Bluhm says was Cuomo’s idea, and although I found it mesmerizing I will note that less would have been more.

Wells, who last year directed Dezart’s What The Constitution Means to Me, has shown time and again he is skilled at blocking, and finds the right comedic moments, as well as keeping things moving at a great clip. Eighty minutes flew by, and I was quite surprised when I realized we were nearing the end. Nice work.

Hnath’s play is incredibly well written, and it may not be set in our universe, but on top of it being a terrific production, Matheny's portrayal of Hillary shines as bright as our very own North Star. It’s definitely a performance more than worthy of your attendance.

*photo credit Clark Duggar

Comments