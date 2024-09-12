Previews: THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE at Desert Theatreworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Desert Theatreworks has announced the opening of its latest production, the uproarious comedy “Wild Women of Winedale,” premiering on October 18, 2024, at the Indio Performing Arts Center.

Written by the acclaimed trio Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, “Wild Women of Winedale” centers around the lives of three spirited women living in a small Texas town. The play offers a humorous and heartfelt exploration of friendship, resilience, and personal growth as these women navigate the challenges and joys of life with wit and grace.

The production features a talented ensemble of local actors who will bring these spirited characters to life. With its engaging narrative and lively performances, “Wild Women of Winedale” is sure to resonate with audiences and provide an entertaining theatrical experience.

"This exuberant comedy is a heartfelt exploration of relationships and personal growth. With an all-female cast, the production shines a light on the complexities of sisterhood, friendship, and the journey to self-discovery. We believe audiences will connect deeply with these characters and leave the theater feeling uplifted and inspired by their stories." — Lance Phillips, Artistic Director of Desert TheatreWorks

DIRECTOR:

Hal O'Connell

COMPANY :

Willa Wild - Alexana Thomas

Johnnie Faye (Jef) - Wild Lee Rice

Betty/Glenda/Nora - Daniela Ryan

Fanny Wild Cantrelle - Jannae Kleban

Doreen/Flo/Edith - Shirley LeMaster

PERFORMANCES:

Indio Performing Arts Center

45175 Fargo Street

Indio, CA 92201

SHOWTIMES:

Opening Night: October 18th, 2024

October 18th- November 3rd, 2024

Thursday-Saturday: 7:30pm

Sunday Matinee: 2:00pm

2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission.

PG for mild language and adult humor

Tickets are available for purchase online at dtworks.org or by visiting the box office at the Indio Performing Arts Center.

