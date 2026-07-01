Previews: SUMMER CABARET SERIES at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre

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If you haven't already snagged tickets for the remaining shows in July, I urge you to hurry. The Broadway veterans performing in the series have been attracting full houses of appreciative audiences with well-deserved standing ovations.

I wish I could have covered every performance because the two I did attend were delightful. The best way to summarize the performance of Bligh Voth and Joel DeCandio is "If you love Sondheim like they love Sondheim, oh, oh, what a show!" Their program was not limited to popular favorites such as "Joanna" (Sweeney Todd) and "Being Alive" (Company). They interspersed numbers that gave each singer an opportunity to display their vocal quality: Joel--a multi-octave range and velvety tone; Bligh--dynamic, expansive, powerful. Music director Stephen Hulsey added his brilliance to the evening.

Brett Barrett is the whole package. He delivered a program of Broadway favorites with the style and personality of a singer who earned his 40-year career here and abroad. His collaboration with music director Philip Fortenberry was perfection. Brett revealed that he lives in Las Vegas, so perhaps we will see more of him on the CV Rep stage.

Coming up in the weeks that follow are Robert Yacko on July 7, Emily Skinner on July 9. Glenn Rosenblum returns om July 14 with two more installments of his Broadway Showstopper Series. A special CV Rep debut of Sarah Uriarte Berry who appears July 16 with For the Love of Judy (Garland, that is).

The monthe concludes with Broadway stars and real-life husband and wife, Nic Dromand* and Desi Davar making their CVRep debut in Nic + Desi: SONG, DANCE AND ROMANCE; THE COOK BOOK – Mary VanArsdel SINGS THE Barbara Cook SONGBOOK; and the 2026 Summer Cabaret Series culminates in spectacular fashion with one of the greats of Broadway, concert halls, and clubs, the Phantom of all Phantoms, Davis Gaines.

Here in the Coachella Valley, summers are hot and most theaters are dark. The Summer Cabaret Seris is an ideal way to take advantage of an evening's entertainment--or two or three or more.