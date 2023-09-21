Previews: ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 will begin its 2023-24 season with a Roald Dahl classic, “The Witches” opening Oct 6.

Something wicked this way comes this October at Theatre 29, as they open their dramatic season with the Roald Dahl classic children’s story, ‘The Witches’. Faithfully adapted by David Wood, this production will play weekends October 6 – 22. Debut Director Nena Jimenez has assembled a cast of veteran performers as well as a number of debut players into this story featuring special effects, puppetry and lots of zany stage magic. In the lead role of Boy is Julius Dean, his cigar chomping Grandmama played by returning veteran Char Childs.

The evil Grand High Witch features another returning veteran, Janet Peercy, flanked by her “vitches” Sabrina Olsen, Eliana Hicks, Tiffany Crocker, Catherine Inscore, Kathryn Ferguson and Joseph Rego. Boy’s compadre in crime, Bruno Jenkins, is Eli Amaro, with his folks Mr Jenkins played by newcomer Graham Kolbeins and Mrs Jenkins, another newcomer Laura Harwood. Fleshing out the ensemble are Joe Chaplain, Kurt Schauppner, Adonai Patu, Liam Keeran and Isla Keeran.

Tickets are available now at www.theatre29.org