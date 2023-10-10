Plaza Theatre Renovation Plans Include New Museum

In the winter of 1936, downtown Palm Springs' Plaza Theatre was abuzz with excitement. Celebrities assembled under its roof to witness the debut of "Camille," starring the iconic Greta Garbo and Robert Taylor. However, time was not kind to this historic venue. Years passed, and it crumbled into disrepair, standing as a silent testament to its vibrant past.

Fast forward to the present, and the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has embarked on a mission to breathe life back into the theater and transform it into a hub for the community's live entertainment, reports Palm Springs Life.

The foundation is fervently raising funds, eyeing a grand reopening in the fall of 2024. In a recent revelation, they shared their vision of incorporating a museum within the theater, celebrating both the building's and Palm Springs' rich legacy.

The soon-to-be-established museum is set to occupy a corridor within the theater, leading from the entrance lobby to the rear. The idea of the museum stems from the public's curiosity about the theater's storied past.

Steven Keylon, a local historian and the Vice President of the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation, is steering the museum project. "Our goal is to encapsulate the essence of La Plaza and, more importantly, The Plaza Theatre in this museum," Keylon said. The museum will not only focus on the theater but will also shine a light on the city's evolution. Roberts, another member of the project, chimes in, "Visitors will get a glimpse of how Palm Springs transformed into the modern, hip city it is today."