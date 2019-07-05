Michael Sharpiro Stars In FABULOUS PLACES In Palm Desert

Traveling the world as an entertainer and as a Cruise Director on numerous cruise ships has given Michael a wealth of first-hand tales from his journeys that he has combined with popular music from The Great American Songbook and Broadway Musicals. A talented singer and dancer with a flare for comedy makes him a natural for live theater and he's performed his cabaret shows in multiple cities throughout the US but "Fabulous Places" will mark his cabaret debut here in the desert.

Some of Michael's past musical theater credits include; "Jesus Christ Superstar, "Evita", "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", "The Music Man", and others and was nominated for an LA Weekly Ovation Award. Among his TV credits are "All My Children", "Guiding Light", "One Life To Live". He also spent one year doing 19 episodes on NBC's "Saturday Night Live".

Joining Michael on piano is Stuart Elster from Los Angeles who has performed or recorded with Donna Summer, Melissa Manchester, Rickie Lee Jones, Chaka Khan, Nicolette Larson, Glen Campbell, Paul Anka, Connie Stevens, Carmen McRae, Helen Reddy, among many others. He has also served as principal keyboardist for national touring companies of "Dreamgirls" and "The Lion King"

"Fabulous Places" starring Michael Shapiro is Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2 PM at the Arthur Newman Theater at the Joslyn Center located at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert. The show is part of the summer season of the Cabaret On Sundays Series produced by Les Michaels and Life Is A Cabaret. Tickets will be sold at the box office that opens at 1 PM for $15 cash only and open seating begins at 1:30 PM.





