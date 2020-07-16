McCallum Theatre Education and KESQ News Channel 3 Team Up to Premiere Special 'Open Call' Video

McCallum Theatre Education has announced a partnership with KESQ News Channel 3 to air the world premiere of a special video the Theatre has produced showcasing the finalists from the McCallum's heralded annual Open Call Talent Project. A special half-hour television program will be presented on Saturday, July 18 at 6:30pm on KESQ News Channel 3, hosted by Patrick Evans and featuring a large cast of local performing artists, ranging in age from 8-89, from throughout the Coachella Valley.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring so many talented performers together to celebrate the arts and the spirit of what Open Call has meant to the community for so many years," said Kajsa Thurreson-Frary, McCallum Theatre Vice President of Education. "When COVID-19 forced the shut down of the Theatre, we had already selected the finalists for this year's Open Call and we had written the Open Call theme song, "Together" We knew we could not produce a full show as we have done for sold-out audiences for more than twenty years, but we did want to honor and showcase our wonderful performers. With the help of many great friends and supporters of the Theatre, we have been able to do just that. It's going to be an Open Call like no other, certain to warm the hearts of longtime fans and those new to the event."

The program will feature short interviews with all performers, a behind-the scenes look at what went in to shooting the finale video and take audiences on an excursion through the beautiful wild desert adjacent to The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. The resulting music video is visually breathtaking and genuinely represents the spirit of talent, unity and creativity that is the hallmark of Open Call.

The Open Call artistic team includes Thuresson-Frary in the capacity of artistic director, musical director Paul Cracchiolo, choreography director Jenny Backhaus and production manager Joanna Fookes. This team of longtime Open Call collaborators have enjoyed working with filmmaker A. Wolf Mearns and film director Douglas VanSant of Tracker Studios on this year's Open Call music video. Point7West collaborated on the artist video vignettes. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors, City of Palm Desert and The Commander Allen Fund, more than 50 Open Call sponsors, and to the management and staffs of KESQ News Channel 3 and The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for their valued partnership.

Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You