MAMMA MIA!, THE WIZ, and & JULIET Set for McCallum Theatre 2026-27 Season

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The McCallum Theatre has announced its 2026–2027 season, with programming spanning Broadway tours, concerts, dance, and comedy. Tickets will go on sale to McCallum Annual Members beginning May 18, with a public on-sale set for May 22.

“The McCallum team and our partners are devoted to presenting a season that truly represents the best artists, unique storytelling and new gems that will become long-lasting favorites,” said President and CEO Yvonne Bell.

BROADWAY’S BEST SHOWS

& Juliet — October 27–November 1, 2026

A musical that imagines an alternate future for Shakespeare’s heroine using pop songs by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “…Baby One More Time,” “Since U Been Gone,” and “Roar.”

The Who’s Tommy — November 24–29, 2026

Based on the 1969 rock opera, the musical follows a “deaf, dumb, and blind” boy who becomes a pinball prodigy and public figure, with music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and direction by Des McAnuff.

The Wiz — December 8–13, 2026

A reinterpretation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz through soul, gospel, and 1970s funk influences, directed by Schele Williams with choreography by JaQuel Knight.

The Bodyguard — February 16–21, 2027

Adapted from the film, the musical incorporates songs including “So Emotional,” “Saving All My Love,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The Sound of Music — May 5–10, 2027

Directed by Jack O’Brien, the production follows Maria and the von Trapp family, featuring songs such as “Do-Re-Mi” and “Edelweiss.”

Mamma Mia! — June 1–7, 2027

Set on a Greek island, the musical uses the songs of ABBA to tell a story centered on a mother, daughter, and questions of identity and family.

STARS IN CONCERT

The concert lineup will include performances by Megan Hilty, Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel, Laura Benanti, Linda Eder, Jeremy Jordan, Lucie Arnaz, and Audra McDonald, along with appearances by David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Paul Anka, and Andy Grammer.

MUSIC PROGRAMMING

Music programming will feature artists including violinists Joshua Bell and Midori, pianist Lang Lang, The Count Basie Orchestra, Chris Botti, Jake Shimabukuro, Pacific Jazz Orchestra, Indigo Girls, and Mariachi Christmas, representing classical, jazz, and contemporary genres.

DANCE

The dance season will include performances by Ballet Hispanico, Sergio Bernal Dance Company, Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, and NoGravity Theatre.

The Palm Desert Choreography Festival will also return, featuring works by international, national, and local choreographers. The festival includes performances by professional dancers as well as emerging artists and students, with participating choreographers presenting new work across multiple performances.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

The theatre will present events for Hispanic Heritage Month, including performances by Ozomatli, La Santa Cecilia, and Aida Cuevas, alongside additional programming and educational activities.

LGBTQ+ Pride programming will include performances and events featuring Cheyenne Jackson and the vocal group Straight No Chaser.

The Open Call Talent Project will return, offering local performers the opportunity to present work onstage in a multi-day showcase, with audience participation and proceeds supporting the theatre’s education programs.

COMEDY

Comedy programming will include performances by Rita Rudner, Tom Papa, and Randy Rainbow.

For more information, including a full schedule and ticket details, visit www.mccallumtheatre.org.

ABOUT THE MCCALLUM THEATRE

Located in Palm Desert, California, the McCallum Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center presenting theatre, music, dance, and educational programming for audiences across the Coachella Valley.

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