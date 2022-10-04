LBP Studio's URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Opens Soon

Urinetown, a musical written by Greg Kotis, with music by Mark Hollman, imagines a 20-year-drought and the stress it puts on a large city. With water a scarce commodity, private toilets are outlawed. Public restrooms are controlled by the Urine Good Company (UGC), a large corporation that charges for use of public toilets. Those who can't afford to pay or dare to relieve themselves outside the commode are arrested and banished to Urinetown. A hero decides he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! This irreverently humorous "comedic romp" reinvigorates the very notion of what a musical could be, with wickedly modern wit and sustained unbridled laughter!

"Greg Kotis got the idea for Urinetown while traveling in Europe. A student, traveling on a budget, he encountered a pay toilet and from that came this play," said Madison Mooney, Long Beach Playhouse Executive Director. "It's the perfect show for our Studio audience. It's laugh-out-loud funny and, yet, intelligent and thought-provoking."

The play was first produced in 2000 by the New York Fringe Festival. From the festival, it went to an off-Broadway production, and from there, on to Broadway. In 2002, it won three Tony Awards.

"Those familiar with Bertolt Brecht's Threepenny Opera will recognize the satire," said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. "Satire aside, Urinetown takes on topics like climate change, water scarcity, economic inequality, and the downsides of human nature.

"It's a show filled with contrasts. There's the humor, of course, which everyone loves. But it's not a simple play. The music is complex, the harmonies are complicated, and despite the humor, the show delivers some stark truths and messages. That's what makes it such a great show."

Rovin Jay is the show's director. Gray selected Jay based on his track record for eliciting outstanding performances from the cast and his deep experience with music and musicals. Jay has produced shows at Disneyland and Knott's and his previous shows for the Playhouse include Flight, Hair, and last year's Sister Act, the Musical. Working with Jay is music director Stephen Olear.

The 15-member cast is a combination of actors making their Playhouse debut with those who've appeared in previous productions. Making their debuts are: Fadeke Oparinde, Via May, Tucker Price, Veronique Meril/Warner, Ja'Lil B. Nelson, and Andrew Taylor. Returning actors include Zachary Balagot, Eric Schiffer, Derk Rubiano, Amanda Webb, Rick Reischman, Gary Douglas, Kyra Olschewske, Jessica Flynn, and Russell Malang.

"This is a show you don't want to miss", said Mooney. "It's funny, topical, and the music is wonderful! And it's a great chance to support community theater!"