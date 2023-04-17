Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Idyllwild Arts Academy Kicks Off A Visual Arts Showcase At Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, May 5

The visual arts reception will be held at Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, a prestigious contemporary gallery in the heart of El Paseo, on Friday, May 5.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Idyllwild Arts Academy Kicks Off A Visual Arts Showcase At Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, May 5

Catering to its family of supporters in the Desert Cities, Idyllwild Arts Academy debuts its Spring 2023 off-site student exhibition with a reception on Friday, May 5. The Idyllwild Arts Visual Arts students are excited to show their work once again to the desert audience, providing students with a unique taste of what it's like to participate in the professional world of fine art.

The visual arts reception will be held at Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, a prestigious contemporary gallery in the heart of El Paseo, on Friday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m. Following the gallery reception, four songwriting students from Idyllwild Arts Academy will perform their original compositions at a free concert in the gallery's sculpture garden down the block.

Since 2012, Idyllwild Arts Academy has partnered with the premiere Palm Desert gallery, to showcase the exceptional talent and creativity of their Visual Arts students and the opening reception will bring together all of those represented in the show, so guests can speak directly with the artists about their work.

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, will also be on view on Saturday, May 6 from 10am to 5pm and will feature the year's best visual works from the pioneering arts high school that has been changing lives through the transformative power of art for more than 70 years.

Curated by Visual Arts Department Chair Linda Santana along with the Visual Arts faculty, the exhibition showcases over 50 works of art from 35 students, which were chosen as standout examples of the high level of creativity and technical accomplishment from artists in grades 9-12.

The artworks in this year's Visual Arts Student Showcase are varied in mediums and subject matter, size and content but, taken together, the exhibition offers a glimpse into the next chapter of bold creativity, self-expression and technical innovation of the 21st Century Visual Artist. Broadly, the works shown reflect on relationships - to community, each other, personal and cultural histories, and even one's self - inspiring us to expand and consider our own perceptions as we celebrate the next generation.

With the extraordinary generosity of Melissa Morgan Fine Art, all of the artwork in the exhibition will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the artist and to the Visual Arts Department at Idyllwild Arts.

Located on a 205-acre campus in the SAN JACINTO Mountains, the school was ranked the #1 Private High School for Arts in America and prides itself on providing a one-of-a-kind experience for young artists hailing from more than 30 countries.

Visual Arts Reception at the Melissa Morgan Gallery

Friday, May 5, 2023:

4:00pm-Reception starts and runs until 7pm

5:00pm --Remarks by Idyllwild Arts leadership, including Pamela Jordan, President and Linda Santana, Chair of Visual Arts

6:00pm--Student Songwriting Concert at the Melissa Morgan Fine Art Sculpture Garden

WHERE: Gallery Opening Reception: Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery, 73-660 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Student Songwriting Concert: Melissa Morgan Fine Art Sculpture Garden, 73-785 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260



