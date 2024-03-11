Goldenvoice Surf Club Reveals Lineup for April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goldenvoice has revealed their new day time event series, Goldenvoice Surf Club, taking over the iconic Palm Springs Surf Club during both iconic April festival weekends, April 13-14 and April 20-21.

Goldenvoice Surf Club charts new territory for the festival weekenders, offering an idyllic pre-festival experience at one of the desert's most lush and exciting properties. Fans can expect performances from some of global electronic music's most exciting stars in a comfortable environment curated for both party people and those looking to rest up for the day ahead.

The Palm Springs Surf Club serves as the quintessential desert oasis for this first of its kind event. A sprawling grass amphitheater stage awaits, spilling over into the venue's state-of-the art wave-pool, with wellness amenities and top-tier food and beverage programming spread throughout. Attendees may find themselves floating down the lazy river before rushing down water slides or kicking back in luxury cabanas while taking in panoramic views of the SAN JACINTO Mountains and pro-surfers before hitting the dancefloor.

Weekend One kicks off on Saturday with a curated takeover from Palm Springs' innovative Desert Air featuring a DJ set from globetrotting Ninja Tune mainstays Bicep, Manchester's salute and his euphorically tinged productions, veteran DJ, producer and style star Mia Moretti, and illustrious beatsmith Barry Can't Swim, who is hot off the tails of his highly-anticipated debut EP release. LA's house and techno event visionaries Sound Nightclub take curation control of Sunday weekend one with a TBA lineup of leading electronic selectors.

Weekend Two kicks off on Saturday with one half of experimental electronic duo 100 gecs Dylan Brady and three special back-to-back sets from the global underground. Ireland's Steel City Dance Disc mainstay KETTAMA goes B2B with Australian underground maverick Partiboi69 as KETBOI69, boundary breaking Aussie export Mall Grab will team up with Stay on Sight's Skin on Skin, and long time collaborators and UK dubstep pioneers Skream and Benga tag team after their triumphant return last year. Weekend Two is rounded out on Sunday by an infectious DJ set from British production outfit JUNGLE, Los Angeles indie-disco duo NEIL FRANCES (DJ set), and LA underground staple Juliet Mendoza.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Single day GA tickets start at $40. Weekend passes are available starting at $75. All events are 21+ and go on sale at 11am PST on Thursday, March 14th. For those in pursuit of heightened thrills, access to the water slides is available with the purchase of an additional pass. Tickets and more information available at www.gvsurfclub.com.

Goldenvoice Surf Club 2024

Weekend One

4/13: Desert Air Presents Bicep (DJ Set), Barry Can't Swim, salute, Mia Moretti

4/14: Sound Presents (TBA)

Weekend Two

4/20: Skream b2b Benga, Mall Grab b2b Skin on Skin, Kettama b2b Partiboi69, Dylan Brady

4/21: JUNGLE (DJ Set), NEIL FRANCES (DJ Set), Juliet Mendoza