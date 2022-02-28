Frankie Mamone to Present Tribute To Jerry Vale

Frankie Mamone is not just famous for the Old World Italian Bakery, and his top-notch cabaret shows in Frankie's Back Room that have featured an incredible line up of talent for 10 years.

Long before this he was known as an extraordinary singer who's worked at theaters and supper clubs all over New York City & Europe, especially Italy, and most recently the Desert area. Frankie's tribute to Jerry Vale, who is his all-time favorite singer, is a well conceived non-stop show with all Jerry's big hits, along with the story and history of Jerry, told by the shows narrator, Luca Arias, and rounding out the show is music director Joel Baker on baby grand piano.

Showtime 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater, Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert.

For more information visit: https://joslyncenter.org/