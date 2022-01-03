Diablo Ballet Presents CINDERELLA'S WEDDING in February

Artistic Director Lauren Jonas has announced its February program featuring the world premiere of Cinderella's Wedding by Julia Adam, the Company premiere of Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux by George Balanchine, the duet from Book of Alleged Dances by Val Caniparoli and a world premiere by company dancer Michael Wells, Wayfaring Pilgrim.

Diablo Ballet will celebrate the New Year with the second program of its 28th season with Cinderella's Wedding. This brand new ballet by Julia Adam, based on the full-length ballet, will include the infamous glass slipper, romantic pas de deux, and the four seasons featuring Autumn, Winter, Spring, and Summer fairies. The romantic score by Sergei Prokofiev reminds us that dreams really do come true. Also featured is the Diablo Ballet premiere of Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux by George Balanchine. An eight-minute display of ballet bravura and technique, the ballet which received its premiere in 1960 at the New York City Ballet, features music that Tchaikovsky originally created for Act III of Swan Lake, but was never used in the original score. Also on the program is the playful duet from Book of Alleged Dances by renown dancemaker Val Caniparoli, which premiered in 1998 at Ballet West and for Diablo Ballet in 2015 and features music by composer John Adams. The final ballet features dancer Michael Wells' third work for the Company, Wayfaring Pilgrim, set to blues music.

Cinderella's Wedding performs February 11 -12, 2022 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances are: Friday, February 11 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, February 12 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm. Single tickets are on sale now ($25 - $52) with senior and youth pricing available. Get your tickets now and take advantage of early bird pricing through January 19th.

Diablo Ballet will also present a virtual option, which will be a recording of the live performance, streaming February 18 - 27, 2022 and available for viewing at any time during this timeframe. Virtual tickets are on sale now through January 19 for the early bird price of $32 per household. On January 20, the price will increase to $37 per household. For in theatre or virtual tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or www.diabloballet.org. For a link to the Lesher Center for the Arts safety protocols that are currently in place, please visit: www.lesherartscenter.org.