Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Desert Thestricals Announces Casting For SOUTH PACIFIC, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More

Jan. 03, 2023  

Desert Thestricals Announces Casting For SOUTH PACIFIC, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More

Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT(Apr 14-16).

Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage, features the following actors with Broadway, Regional and Local creditsin principal roles:

South Pacific - Joe Savant (Emile) of Cathedral City, Lizzie Schmelling(Nellie) of Twenty Nine Palms, Catrina Teruel (Bloody Mary) of Nashville, Christian Fonte (Cable) of Lake Havasu City, Gilmore Rizzo (Billis) of Palm Desert and Don Savage (Brackett) of Palm Desert.

Beauty & The Beast - Emily Unnasch (Belle) of Palm Spring, Joe Savant (Beast) of Cathedral City, James Hormel (Gaston) of Palm Springs, Beverly Crain (Mrs. Potts) of Hemet, Kellen Green (Lumiere) of Palm Desert and Thomas Warrick (Cogsworth) of Palm Springs.

Joseph and the Amazing..... - Jayde Mitchell (Joseph) of Los Angeles,Kelly McDaniel (Narrator) of Cathedral City, Manny Dela Rosa aka Manny The Movie Guy (Napthali) of Indio.

The rest of the casts hail from right here the Coachella Valley and Greater Inland Empire - and features twenty students from Desert Theatricals Youth Theatre program.

Tickets are on sale now at www.desert-theatricals.com and tables for dinner theatre seating can be purchased at 760-620-5993 Tables are going fast.

DESERT THEATRICALS was originally founded in 1994 in Vista's Avo Playhouse. They provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County, thirteenseasons of Tustin's Broadway in the Park, then two seasons of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego to producer at the Welk Theatre in Escondido. In 2017, producers Ray Limonand Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been producing professional, quality musicals and events with their partner the City of Rancho Mirage.



Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season Photo
Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season
Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Apr 14-16).
Review: THE LINCOLN DEBATE at The Bent Photo
Review: THE LINCOLN DEBATE at The Bent
The Bent Theatre is coming to Palm Springs and their preview production was a knock-out!
Review: MID CENTURY MODERNS at Oscars Cabaret Photo
Review: MID CENTURY MODERNS at Oscar's Cabaret
What did our critic think of MID CENTURY MODERNS at Oscar’s Cabaret? This is the second time I have seen Mid-Century Moderns, the first time I loved it so much I went on Facebook to tell people about it. That is a big deal for me, I stopped going to Facebook in 2018, but I really wanted to tell people about this play. It was produced this past summer at Desert Rose Playhouse, and it was terrific. It was recently remounted at Oscar's.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; McCallum Theatre Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; McCallum Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a ... (read more about this author)


Desert Thestricals Announces Casting For SOUTH PACIFIC, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And MoreDesert Thestricals Announces Casting For SOUTH PACIFIC, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More
January 3, 2023

Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT(Apr 14-16).
Review: MID CENTURY MODERNS at Oscar's CabaretReview: MID CENTURY MODERNS at Oscar's Cabaret
January 3, 2023

What did our critic think of MID CENTURY MODERNS at Oscar’s Cabaret? This is the second time I have seen Mid-Century Moderns, the first time I loved it so much I went on Facebook to tell people about it. That is a big deal for me, I stopped going to Facebook in 2018, but I really wanted to tell people about this play. It was produced this past summer at Desert Rose Playhouse, and it was terrific. It was recently remounted at Oscar's.
Review: FUN HOME at CV RepReview: FUN HOME at CV Rep
December 9, 2022

This play is a very personal, journey that’s ironically relatable. It is disquieting, to its core it's more than disturbing, yet it is often hilarious, and while much of the information we learn is not light-hearted - the musical is joyous and full of laughs until it splits you in two. 
Review: THE HUMANS at CV RepReview: THE HUMANS at CV Rep
November 11, 2022

Like love, fear is specific to each human. Monsters under the bed; the Bogeyman; things that go bump in the night; losing your mind; losing it all - Stephen Karam's The Humans collects all of our fears and deposits them all into one play, The Humans. A 2016 review in The New York Times called it 'The finest new play of the Broadway season so far - by a long shot.' What they don't say is, 'this play is dysfunctional and weirdly different.'
Review: CHOIR BOY at Dezart PerformsReview: CHOIR BOY at Dezart Performs
November 1, 2022

If you like thought provoking, entertaining theater. Choir Boy at Dezart Performs is just the ticket.
share