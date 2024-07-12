Desert Ensemble Theatre Season Tickets On Sale Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season tickets for Desert Ensemble Theatre (DET) are on sale today!

DET enters its fourth year in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, where it has received critical acclaim for its eclectic programming. “Support this theatre so they can outgrow their space, or better, be forced to extend all of their theatrical runs for months.” (Gilmore Rizzo, BroadwayWorld.com)

DET's 14th season is entitled “Icons,” featuring four quintessential works of American and international theatre published between 1965 and 2009. Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz stated: “In programming our season, I reviewed the many world premieres and recent works that we've produced these past few years and began thinking about groundbreaking dramatists that inspired today's innovative playwrights. It led me to four plays that are considered iconic because of their creator, their impact, or their subject matter.”

Season subscribers save 15% over single ticket prices and also have early access to purchase tickets to Singing with the Desert Stars, DET's popular season-opening benefit gala. For additional information call 760-565-2476.

SINGING WITH THE DESERT STARS III

Directed by Jerome Elliott Moskowitz

Musical Direction by Stephen Hulsey

October 4, 2024

DET presents the third installment of this fun, fast-paced singing competition, which benefits its Theatre Internship and Scholarship Program. Popular local professional singers will mentor distinguished community volunteers to perform a song of their choice with verve and polish. The winner will be determined by the audience. All tickets include a pre-and post-performance reception at the theatre.

LOOT

by Joe Orton

Directed by Michael Pacas

November 15–17 & 22–24, 2024

A masterpiece of black farce, Loot follows the fortunes of two young thieves who hide money from a bank robbery in the coffin of Dennis's recently deceased Mum. Written in Orton's inimitable style, eventually dubbed “Ortonesque,” Loot focuses on characters that behave with no respect for conventional decency. It premiered in London in 1966 and remains one of the most potent works from this master of the macabre.

TRU

by Jay Presson Allen

Directed by David Youse

January 24–26 & January 31–February 2, 2025

Celebrating Truman Capote's centennial year, actor Chuck Yates recreates his critically acclaimed performance that he created for Coyote StageWorks in 2013 (“Performer of the Decade,” Broadway World/Palm Springs). Capote remains a literary icon, but today is perhaps more known for his infamous betrayal of his society “Swans” in the pages of Esquire. Adapted from the writer's own words and works, Tru is a one-person tour-de-force.

GOD OF CARNAGE

by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Deborah Harmon

March 14–16 & 21–23, 2025

In God of Carnage, a playground altercation between two boys brings together their four parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. As the meeting progresses, and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters. Yasmina Reza is the only woman to win two Tony Awards for Best Play – Art (1998) and God of Carnage (2009).

BEYOND THERAPY

by Christopher Durang

Directed by Jerome Elliott Moskowitz

April 18–20 and 25-27, 2025

The late Christopher Durang, a pioneer in absurdist comedy, cited Joe Orton as an early influence and thus brings DET to a full-circle conclusion of the 2024–25 season. This 1981comedy concerns Bruce and Prudence, two modern, neurotic urbanites searching for love and sanity – with the questionable help of their offbeat therapists.

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. Season subscriptions are available July1, 2022. For additional information call 760-565-2476 or visit www.desertensembletheatre.org.

About Desert Ensemble Theatre

Founded in 2011 by Tony Padilla, DET is committed to producing innovative plays that underscore the complexity of human interaction. DET's theatre internship program gives high school students practical, on-the-job experience working on professional theatrical productions. Each season, DET awards scholarships to graduating senior interns. To date the company has awarded more than $32,000 in scholarship support. Over the past 13 seasons, DET has garnered 52 Desert Star Awards from the Desert Theatre League.

