Cast Set For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Theatre 29

This spring Theatre 29 is set to stage a production of the Pulitzer prize winning “A Streetcar Named Desire”. Generally regarded as one of the finest plays of the 20th century, Streetcar is also considered to be Tennessee Williams’ greatest work. It first premiered on Broadway in 1947.

Blanche arrives at her sister’s tiny apartment in the lively French Quarter of the city, her world falling apart and haunted by the loss of the family’s luxurious Southern mansion. With broken dreams and a desperate desire to cling on to her freedom, Blanche seeks comfort from her sister, Stella. But as tensions – and passions – rise, Blanche finds herself thrown into a catastrophic confrontation with Stella’s husband Stanley.

Leading A Streetcar Named Desire’s impressive cast will be Bobbie Breckenridge as Blanche DuBois, Victoria Shupe as Stella Kowalski and Deacon Ledges as Stanley Kowalski. The cast is completed by Ronald Erickson as Mitch, Sherrianne Greer as Eunice, Booker Harrap as Steve, Dennis “Easy” Boos as Pablo and Grayson Hayles as the collector. The ensemble is made up of Joe Rego, Laura Harwood, Britney Vachon-La Guardia, and Lula Allen. The onstage musician is Matthew Bennett.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is directed and designed by Gary Daigneault, lighting by Nena Jimenez, sound design by Ron Bottorff and costuming by Tera Bottorff. The Stage Manager is Mike Lipsitz, Assistant Director is Cindy Daigneault and Cam D’Angeles is assistant to the director. Kevin Maddrey is the scenic artist with construction by Mark Van Horn.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” will run for nine performances from February 28 – March 16, 2025, with an opening night hosted by the Twentynine Palms Rotary Club. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 7:00pm, Sunday matinees are at 2:30pm. After opening night, Tickets are $20.00 for General Admission, Seniors and Military $17.50, and $15.00 for Students with ID, service fee is included. Because of mature themes the show is not recommended for children under 16. Tickets are available at theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151

Comments