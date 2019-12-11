Bob Mackie, Lanie Kazan And Jerry Mathers To Take The Stage at CVRep Playhouse This Season

CVRep announces its Luminary Luncheon Schedule for 2020, featuring a special subscription pass price for all 3 shows! Subscription price is $150 or $55 per luncheon. All Luminary Luncheons will be held at Agua Caliente Resort Casino at 32250 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage, and will follow the successful luncheon and interview format of past luminary events.

The season opens with Lainie Kazan on Monday, January 6th followed by Jerry Mathers on Tuesday, January 28th and Bob Mackie on Thursday, March 19th. All Luncheons begin at 11:30 AM.

Lainie Kazan is the embodiment of the word entertainer. After understudying Barbra Streisand in the original Broadway production of Funny Girl, she soon became the "chanteuse" of her native New York, appearing in nightclubs, on stage, in films and guesting on numerous television talk shows, including 26 appearances on The Dean Martin Show.

Ms. Kazan has appeared on the Broadway stage in The Government Inspector with Tony Randall, and was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the Broadway musical version of the film My Favorite Year with Tim Curry. She produced and starred on Broadway with Bette Midler, Madeline Kahn, Patti LuPone, Elaine Stritch and Andrea Martin in Doin' What Comes Natur'lly, an all-star tribute to Ethel Merman.

Ms. Kazan has appeared in such films as Francis Ford Coppola's One from The Heart; Steven Spielberg's Harry and the Hendersons and Paul Bartel's Lust in the Dust. And who can forget Lainie's sidesplitting performance in the films My Big Fat Greek Wedding I and II, and as Bette Midler's dominating mother in Beaches?

Jerry Mathers

It was in 1957 with the debut of the series "Leave It To Beaver" that Jerry entered the hearts and homes of America. An immediate success, the show gained national attention and ran for six seasons, totaling 234 episodes. When it celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 4, 2007, the show became the longest running scripted show in television history. In 2017, the show celebrated its 60th anniversary! Currently shown on Me-TV and in countries throughout the world, "Leave it to Beaver" has made Jerry an American Icon.

His television movie, "Still the Beaver "was one of the top ten movies of the week for 1982 which led to the development of a new series entitled "The New Leave It To Beaver." Jerry successfully completed filming 108 episodes which were syndicated and aired in all major domestic and foreign markets. As well as starring in the series, Jerry also directed multiple episodes.

In 2007, Jerry made his Broadway debut with a starring role as Wilbur Turnblad in the Tony winning best musical, "Hairspray" at the Neil Simon Theater. Jerry in his first week boosted the attendance from 75% to 90% and for the rest of his run he played to standing room only houses with attendance at 110%.

Jerry recently became one of the first actors to star in a professional British Panto performed in the United States (an 800-year-old English tradition). He played Baron Hardup in the theatrical debut of Cinderella, a Panto, produced by the Lythgoe family.

Bob Mackie

Bob Mackie is an internationally renowned costume and fashion designer who has dressed some of the most glamorous entertainment icons in the world. With a career spanning five decades, nine Emmy Award wins, three Academy Award nominations, and an induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, Bob Mackie's career is nothing short of legendary.

Most recently, he received a 2019 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for his work on The Cher Show.

A native of Southern California, Bob's career began in 1961, where he was in demand as a sketch artist for many costume designers in film, including Edith Head and Jean Louis. In 1966, the vivacious Mitzi Gaynor decided she was ready for a whole new look and quickly engaged Mackie to design the costumes for her famous Las Vegas Review and her upcoming television specials. For Mackie, this was a marriage made in heaven with dance, glamour, and comedy all in one package.

After seeing Gaynor's Las Vegas show, Carol Burnett and TV producer, Joe Hamilton hired him to design the entire wardrobe for the first Carol Burnett Show, where he remained the show's costume designer for its eleven year run on air. Bob is equally well known for his designs worn by Cher on her television show, as well as her concert tours, winning an Emmy in 1999 for Cher: Live in Concert from Las Vegas and in 2003 for Cher: The Farewell Tour.

