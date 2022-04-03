BWW Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Dezart Performs

Every Brilliant Thing was a short story written by Duncan MacMillan. Actor and comedian Jonny Donahoe work-shopped it into a play with MacMillan before they took it off-Broadway. It is about suicide, and, surprisingly, it is not dark nor morose. It is, in fact, funny, touching and, in the broadest sense of the word, joyful.

But why is there a play about depression to begin with?

The statistics aren't pretty: There are more than three million people per year diagnosed with depression, and in 2021 the World Health Organization said the number of people suffering from depression worldwide is 280 million.

There are also indicators that it runs in families, and, even when it doesn't, it affects people closest to those with depression. Talking about it is definitely helpful, and, these days, it's finally no longer taboo to discuss.

But this is not your average talking heads play. There is a twist - it is an interactive theatrical experience that draws the audience onto the stage and has them participating from their seats. For those that are scared off by that, it's not intrusive, just fun.

And our story begins.

His mom first attempted suicide when he was seven years old. His dad, an audience member, tells him, "Your mom did something stupid." He begins a list right away, detailing all the things he thinks are wonderful in this world. Who could possibly want to die when there are all these brilliant things to enjoy in the world?

"Number 1," he (Joel Bryant) calls out. An audience member reads loudly from their piece of paper, "Ice cream." The reasons come in rapid succession as the audience gets the hang of their jobs, and his story unfolds.

Initially it seems Bryant's character's unrelenting desire to give his suicidal mother all the brilliant things to live for has been keeping her alive since he was the tender age of seven. But our lead's journey falls into disrepair ¾ of the way through the play when he, too, falls victim to the darkness of depression.

You have to be a very confident and accomplished actor to do a one person show, much less one with the possibility of your "co-stars" aka the audience messing it up. However, Bryant not only has acting chops, he's got improvisational skills as well. That he can charm an audience member to take off their shoes and socks (twice) and make a sock puppet is a testament to his likability.

It is theater in the round, and it is a very intimate piece. There is no set, just a very well-lit stage, and most props are provided by the audience.

We can always count on Dezart Performs to give us good, thoughtful theater, and this is no exception. The show runs 70 minutes, and not a single soul looked at their watch.

The director Debra Harmon puts Bryant through different paces. It's a somewhat physical play, and Harmon's staging has Bryant all over the theater, chatting with the audience prior to curtain, handing out pieces of his list, and running off stage to get a book.

It was opening night, and there were a couple of sound cue bumps, but we didn't really care as the audience had become a part of his story. We were family.

Technicals were all good, as the usual set wizard, Thomas L. Valach was the production manager. The show featured lighting design by Derrick McDaniel, sound design by Clark Duggar, props by Louise Ross, and, as always, produced by Michael Shaw and Clark Dugger.

Depression is bleak, but this play is not. Those 1000 Brilliant Things he wrote for his mother so long ago don't end up saving her, but eventually do save him. The show is a remarkable play. It is well produced, well acted, and, well, funny and heartwarming. The production runs April 1-10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. This is the final show of their season.

https://dezartperforms.org/shows/every-brilliant-thing-2/

All photos by David A. Lee.

National Suicide Prevention hotline: 800-273-8255